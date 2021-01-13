Seven players scored as Walker rolled to a 63-45 win over De La Salle on Tuesday at Walker.
Caitlin Travis scored 15 of her 21 points in the first half as the Lady Cats led 24-13 after the first quarter and 44-21 at halftime on their way to the win.
Karleigh Atol added 15 points, including seven in the second quarter, while Lanie Miller had 10 for the Lady Cats, who lost Kennedi Ard to a torn ACL last week.
