If Walker girls basketball coach Korey Arnold has learned anything about his team over the course of this season, it’s that the Lady Cats don’t get rattled too easily.
It’s a trait he’s hoping helps the team as it heads into Thursday’s Class 5A semifinal against Ponchatoula at Southeastern Louisiana University’s University Center. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
“Our kids are pretty chilled,” Arnold said with a laugh. “It’s hard to get emotion out of some of them. They’re just real laid-back kids, which I think benefits you in this situation because they won’t get caught up in the moment. It’s just another game to them.”
Walker’s resiliency was on display in its quarterfinal win over West Monroe as the Lady Cats trailed by 11 in the first quarter before rallying for a 67-52 win. Arnold also said the Lady Cats’ trip to Texas for the Sandra Meadows Classic in December put them in situations where they trailed, which helped in last week’s game.
“We practice hard every day,” Arnold said. “We put them in situations, we do situational stuff where they’re down and they’ve got to be able to come back and figure out ways to win, so I think that was one of the reasons we didn’t flinch the other night against West Monroe.”
Arnold said it also helped that the Lady Cats got back to doing what they do best against West Monroe.
“I think we’re our best when we’re just getting after people defensively and playing with a lot of energy as a team,” Arnold said. “Individually, I think they have a lot of kids that have aspirations to play in college, so when they step on the court, they always want to do their best individually, and they always want to do what’s best for the team. I always tell them colleges recruit winners. If you win, they automatically like you. They want winners, and I think a lot of motivation comes from they want to win, and they want to win at the highest level.”
By the time the Lady Cats take the court for the semifinal game, it will have been a week since they faced West Monroe. Arnold said he adjusted the team’s practice schedule this week, giving the team Friday and Saturday off before returning to practice Sunday evening.
“Mainly we’ve just been working on our game plan and just working on tightening up some stuff we do offensively,” Arnold said.
The top-seeded Lady Cats will face No. 4 Ponchatoula, which picked up a 64-46 win over No. 5 Ruston in the quarterfinals.
“They’re balanced,” Arnold said. “They’re well coached. They always have five kids on the court that can shoot, dribble and pass. They have one really good player, Jaylee Womack. She’s the head to the snake. They kind of go as she goes. They’re a solid team.”
The Lady Wave roster also features former Denham Springs High standout Libby Thompson, and Arnold has an idea of what’s coming in Thursday’s game.
“They press a good bit,” Arnold said. “It’s more of an aggressive press than ours. They kind of trap their first pass hard, and in the half-court, they -play a little man, a little 1-2-2, but in their 1-2-2, they kind of come up a little higher and a little wider, so they put your guards at some weird angles, so we’ve got to be careful making sure we have a proper angle to pass the ball so we don’t give them easy run outs for layups off of turnovers. We worked on that this week, just working on angles and getting to certain spots versus their zone where I think we can give them some trouble.”
Arnold said Walker’s success will hinge on limiting Womack and the rebounding ability of Ponchatoula’s Taylor Jackson and making shots.
“If we’re making shots and limiting those two, I like our chances,” Arnold said.
