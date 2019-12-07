HOUMA - Another fast start for Walker High proved beneficial when the Lady Cats roared out to 26-8 halftime lead en route to taking a 58-25 victory Saturday over Lutcher in the Vandebilt Catholic tournament.
The Lady Cats (7-2) began with a 17-4 first-quarter run that increased to an 18-point halftime advantage.
Caitlin Travis paced Walker with 15 points, a total that included eight points in the final quarter, while Trinity Harold scored eight points. The Lady Cats had 10 players that scored in the game.
Walker returns to action at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Livingston Parish Basketball Tournament against Albany at Holden High School.
