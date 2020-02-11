WALKER - Walker rallied from an early first-quarter deficit with balanced scoring Tuesday to pull away from Live Oak, 43-30, in a District 4-5A contest.
Kaitlyn Hayes topped the Lady Cats (22-10, 2-2 in district) with 11 points, Lanie Miller added 10, while Caitlyn Travis and Trinity Harold each scored eight.
Walker outscored Live Oak (15-10, 2-2) 14-4 in the second quarter to take a 18-16 halftime lead. Behind a pair of 3-pointers from Miller, the Lady Cats went on a 16-4 run in the third quarter to open a 34-20 halftime lead.
Bailey Little led Live Oak with 12 points, while Dijone' Flowers added seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.