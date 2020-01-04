BRUSLY - Walker High's girls basketball capped a successful weekend after capturing the Brusly Lady Panther Invitational with a 49-43 overtime victory Saturday over the host Lady Panthers.
Freshman guard Caitlin Travis scored three of her nine points in overtime and sophomore Lanie Miller added two of her team-high 13, enabling the Lady Cats (13-7) to outscore the Lady Panthers 8-2 in the extra session.
Freshman Keaira Gross was the only other double-digit scorer for Walker with 10 points, while senior Trinity Harold, who was named Tournament MVP, added eight.
Walker led 14-12 after the first quarter before trailing 27-25 at halftime. The Cats held a decided 8-3 advantage in the third quarter for a 33-30 lead but were outscored 11-8 by the Lady Panthers (17-2) to force overtime.
Walker returns to action Tuesday at East Iberville at 6 p.m.
