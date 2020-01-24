WATSON - Live Oak came out of the gates on fire and continued in that manner in taking a 60-44 victory Friday over St. John of Plaquemine.
The Lady Eagles opened a 16-7 first-quarter lead that they never relinquished going on to take a 30-16 halftime lead and extending that to 47-29 after three quarters.
Senior Dijone' Flowers paced Live Oak with 25 points, 12 of which came in the first half, before sparking her team's second-half run with 10 points in the third quarter.
Jaelyn Ray added 10 points, eight of which came in the first quarter. She had a pair of 3-point baskets.
