ZACHARY - Live Oak fell off the pace for the lead in the District 4-5A race, dropping a 63-35 decision Friday at Zachary.
The Lady Eagles (15-9, 2-1 in district) return to action next Tuesday at Walker.
Zachary (24-5, 3-0) opened a 23-10 lead after the first quarter, increasing that to 38-20 at halftime behind 17 points from Kyrstin Green, 14 from Osha Cummings and 12 from Zoe Adams.
Senior Dijone Flowers led Live Oak with 15 points and Bailey Little added 11, including eight of her team's 10 points during the third quarter.
