BATON ROUGE - After a slow start Live Oak went into overdrive in the second quarter, outscoring Istrouma 17-8 en route to a 56-33 road victory Tuesday.
Senior Dijone' Flowers, a Lamar University signee, led all scorers with 28 points, with 15 of those coming after halftime where the Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Indians 32-27.
Madison Peoples scored eight points and Jaelyn Ray seven for Live Oak, which travels Thursday to Maurepas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.