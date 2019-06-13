DENHAM SPRINGS - After a strong first half powered by Dijone Flowers, Live Oak fell victim to a second half surge from Biloxi, Miss. and dropped Thursday’s game 35-26 during the Denham Springs High Team Camp.
Flowers, an All-District 4-5A and All-Parish selection, scored 20 points in the game. That total included 13 in the first half, including her team’s first 11 points.
“I just have to do what I got to do and get my teammates involved,” Flowers said. “I think I get my team going. When I start off hot, everybody else gets in with the flow.”
Madison Peoples scored four points for the Lady Eagles while Demari Whitley added basket in the closing seconds of the game.
Live Oak, which defeated Brusly in earlier action, took a 15-8 lead to the half and led by 10 early in the second half, but then went ice cold.
Biloxi ramped up its pressure midway through the first half and challenge Live Oak inside the paint. The results weren’t instant, but shortly into the second half the Lady Eagles began to struggle while Biloxi found its shooting touch at the other end of the court.
“They were putting more pressure on us and getting us out of our game,” Flowers said.
The result was a 16-0 run over the course of the next 10 minutes that gave the out of state visitors a firm grasp on the lead.
Biloxi wound up outscoring Live Oak 27-11 in the second half to close out the game.
Live Oak coach Michele Yawn wasn’t as concerned with the final score as she is what happened between the whistles in the second half. To her the second half is a cautionary tale of what can happen when the defense isn’t challenging the opposition for the entire game.
“We want to play defense and we want to get after people,” she said. “If we don’t take that approach every game, what you see is what we’re going to have. I know my girls are worn out we’ve had hard practices this week. They’ve had some games…but we’re not playing intense on defense.”
Flowers added: “We just need to get in shape more and be able to push through. Right about now, we have a lot to work on, but it’s going to get there. (We have to) buy in on defense.”
Yawn points to Flowers’ hot start as a key reason why the Lady Eagles need to renew their focus on the defensive end because such starts can be brief, especially against high-caliber teams.
“It’s big, but that’s why I’m stressing defense and intensity on the defensive end,” Yawn said. “Not every kid is going to start off hot. And so, the days when she doesn’t start off hot, we have to have something to fall back on. That’s why I’m stressing an “in their face, make them work” defense. It’s very important that she starts off well, but I hope that’s not our only driving force.”
