ALBANY – The chants of “Semifinals! Semifinals!” began early in the fourth quarter in the Albany High School gym Thursday night.
The Lady Hornets had pretty much decided that destination earlier in the evening.
Third-seeded Albany pulled away to a 70-36 victory over No. 6 Caldwell Parish in the Class 3A state quarterfinals to clinch its third-straight trip to the state tournament.
The Lady Hornets (25-12) will meet No. 2 Madison Prep, a 52-45 winner over No. 7 Donaldsonville, next Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Rapides Coliseum in Alexandria.
Albany lost to District 7-3A rival Loranger in last year’s semifinals. The Lady Hornets fell to South Beauregard in the 2017 state championship game.
“I couldn’t be happier for this group of seniors to have made it three years in a row,” Darouse said. “It doesn’t say enough about how dedicated and how much they’ve worked. They so deserve it and I’m so happy for them.”
The game was tied at 11 following a frantic first quarter in which the teams combined for 21 turnovers.
Caldwell (26-9) took its second and last lead of the night at 11-9 after Keyona Stanley converted a three-point play with 59 seconds left.
Layla D’Fonseca scored off a pass from Tristan Miles with seven seconds remaining to tie the game at 11.
“The nerves got the best of us big time,” Darouse said. “The good thing was I felt Caldwell was just as nervous. I felt like both teams were sloppy, jittery, hurrying, and we just told our girls to settle down. We’re in our house and they are here to support you. They were able to find the basket a little bit and our defense was pretty good all night.”
Albany took the lead for good at 14-13 on a Devyn Hoyt free throw at the 7:27 mark of the second quarter.
Haley Meyers added a 3-pointer to make it 18-13 with 6:24 remaining. Miles and Brooke Saxon both scored off of steals to help the Lady Hornets increase their lead to 30-17 lead at halftime.
Caldwell Parish was held to one field goal in the period – a layup by Whitney Tate at the 7:31 mark.
“We had worked super hard,” Darouse said. “We always say defense creates offense. I thought the kids did a great job of matchups. We didn’t want 22 (Tate) to hurt us and I thought they did a great job of knowing where she was and not letting her any easy looks. I felt like she had to work for everything she got.”
Tate had 11 points, but just four in the second half.
“It was great,” Hoyt said of her team’s defense that forced 24 turnovers in the first half. “Everybody was giving their best hustle.”
Albany continued to pull away in the third quarter. Meyers drove the right baseline for a layup and Camryn Woods knocked down a 3-pointer for a 35-17 lead with 7:30 remaining in the quarter.
Caldwell trimmed the margin to 35-21 when Danasia Andrews scored off a steal with 6:55 left. Meyers countered with a 3-pointer and Woods hit a short jumper to make it 41-21 with 5:41 remaining.
Andrews, who led all scorers with 17 points for the Lady Spartans, scored off another steal to make it 44-28 at the 3:15 mark.
But Albany ended the quarter on a 9-1 run to take a 55-29 lead after D'Fonseca scored off a Woods assist with 12 seconds remaining. Woods and Hoyt both finished with 15 points to lead the Lady Hornets. Meyers contributed 13 points, while Miles and D’Fonseca had nine apiece.
“We don’t have one girl on the team who shines by herself,” Woods said. “It’s a team effort. We all have to work together to get to do what we want to do.”
For Albany, the goal is to bring back a state title. Maybe the third time will be a charm for the Lady Hornets.
“I always say that once you get there, anything can happen,” Darouse said. “Maybe so. Who knows?”
---------------------------
The News is interested in your feedback! Please tap here to leave some thoughts on our feedback form or follow this link:
https://www.livingstonparishnews.com/site/forms/online_services/suggestions/suggestions_for_the_news/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.