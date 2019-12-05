DENHAM SPRINGS – Albany guard Maddie Oubre said it’s the team’s annual expectation where plenty of challenges await them on the schedule coach Stacy Darouse presents each year.
Oubre said it’s commonplace for the Class 3A Lady Hornets to get their share of larger-school opponents and to hear her tell it, they wouldn’t have it any other way.
Albany found itself in a stretch of playing its third straight Class 5A team, and after a pair of losses, the Lady Hornets rebounded in resounding fashion Thursday with a 77-46 win over Central in the Denham Springs Basketball Tournament.
“We’re used to it,” Oubre said. “She (Darouse) normally puts 5A schools on our schedule so when we get to the playoffs, we’re ready for it. If we played easy teams all the time, then we wouldn’t be prepared for what we’re going to play against in the future.”
Albany’s played in the last three straight Class 3A state tournaments and can usually trace a difficult regular-season journey as one of the reasons why.
The Lady Hornets dropped a two-game game against Lafayette High at last week’s St. Thomas More Tournament and were tripped up 46-41 at Mandeville.
“We felt bad after Tuesday, it was a tough loss,” Darouse said. “We didn’t play very, and I needed to see this team and that was good.”
Oubre was one of the three players that scored in double figures, leading Albany with 17 points, 13 of which came in the first half. Mercedes Johnson added 15, Haley Meyers 11 and Devyn Hoyt 9.
The Lady Hornets shot 42% (32 of 76) for the game and forced the Lady Wildcats into 16 of their 29 turnovers in the first half.
“After Tuesday I didn’t feel like we gave our best defensive effort,” Darouse said. “We focused a lot on defense at practice. I told them that defense creates offense and don’t think about offense at all. Just think about doing your job on defense, blocking out and getting out in transition and everything else will take care of itself.”
Albany only trailed for 17 seconds in the game, taking the lead for good on Brooke Saxon’s 12-foot wing jumper.
The Lady Hornets applied full-court pressure throughout that led to seven turnovers in the first quarter and 16 by halftime.
“We have some quickness in our guards,” Darouse said. “When they decide to play relentless this is the result that we get. That’s why I’m on them. They don’t realize the crazier it is inside the black lines the better it is for us. “
Oubre scored all six of her team’s points to close with a 22-10 first-quarter lead. Hoyt and Meyers each added 3-pointers during the quarter.
One of biggest defensive undertakings for Albany was trying to limit Central’s Lanie Morris, a 6-foot-5 center.
Darouse relied on a committee of players that rotated, led by Cassie Baygents and Johnson, and yielded a game-high 18 points to Morris, while teammate Morgan Rabalais added 16.
“There’s one of them and a bunch of us,” Darouse said of her approach to guarding Morris. “We have three or four people ready. We wanted to play behind her and try and make her miss and then turn and box out. We knew she would make some, but she missed some, too.”
Laila McAllister turned in consecutive defensive gems with a pair of steals midway through the second quarter which resulted in field goals from Johnson and Oubre for a commanding 34-14 lead.
Johnson proved to be a pillar of strength inside with consecutive put backs and following a turnover McAllister fed Johnson for a basket and 43-23 lead after three quarters.
One of the niftier plays with just over three minutes left in the third quarter came when after a turnover Oubre found Meyers with a wrap around pass around a defender for a layup and 56-27 cushion at the 3:20 mark.
Albany led 62-26 heading into the fourth quarter and following a put back from Johnson, Darouse played the final six minutes with reserves that built a 31-point lead – the game’s biggest.
“It feels better as a team when we work more together,” Oubre said. “It helps us play better. When we hype each other up we play the way we know how.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.