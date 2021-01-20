Ten players scored and Albany held Bogalusa to single digits in three quarters to pick up a 58-31 road win over Bogalusa in District 8-3A play on Tuesday.
The Lady Hornets led 14-6 after one quarter and 26-16 at halftime before breaking the game open with a 22-9 run in the third quarter.
Emma Fuller led Albany with 13 points, while Cassie Baygents scored 12 and Brooke Saxon and Haley Meyers each had eight.
