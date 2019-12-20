WALKER – The Albany Lady Hornets countered an ice-cold start from the field with a red-hot finish in their come-from-behind 56-43 win over Dutchtown Friday at the Walker High School Tournament.
The win by Albany (12-4) gave them a split of the two games in the tournament after falling to Zachary, 61-43, on Thursday.
Maddie Oubre scored 12 of her game-high 14 points in the second half to lead Albany, who trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half. The Lady Hornets also got key contributions from their bench players, who combined for 20 points.
Oubre scored 20 seconds into the game on a layup but that would be the only basket of the first quarter. The Lady Hornets missed their next 13 shots and found themselves down 14-2 at the end of the quarter.
“It seemed like 33,” Albany coach Stacy Darouse said of the string of missed shots. “The bad thing about the first half is that we didn’t take a single shot in the half that we don’t take every single day in practice. We just couldn’t find the basket.”
Darouse continuously looked to her bench in the first half until she finally found a combination that clicked.
“The wonderful thing is that I can go very deep in my bench and they know that no matter how bad it is going, they can always give good effort and I wasn’t real pleased with the effort,” she said.
Devin Hoyt hit a three-pointer one minute into the second quarter to break the streak of missed shots, but Albany still trailed 24-9 with just under three minutes until halftime.
Two of the reserves accounted for all of the points in a 7-0 run to end the half that got Albany back in the game going into the break.
Post player Cassie Baygents scored in the lane with 2:33 remaining in the half to start the run and Shelby Martin followed with a three-pointer and a transition layup to cut the deficit to 24-16 at halftime.
The momentum carried over into the second half and the Lady Hornets’ pressure defense forced a flurry of turnovers that led to fast-break baskets.
Oubre capped an 11-2 run to start the half with a layup that gave the Lady Hornets a 27-26 lead with 5:20 to go in the third quarter.
The Griffins (11-5) rallied to tie the game at 35, but Baygents and Haley Meyers each scored in the lane to put Albany up by four at the end of the quarter.
The fourth quarter belonged to the Lady Hornets with their unrelenting pressure continuing to force turnovers that led to easy baskets.
They outscored the Lady Griffins 17-8 in the final frame.
“We felt like we had the advantage depth-wise and I think we wore Dutchtown down a bit,” Darouse said. “When she (Dutchtown coach Annette Lowery) had to sub (in the second half), we were able to extend a little bit and make quite a few baskets in transition in the second half”
After their 1-14 start from the field in the first quarter, the Lady Hornets shot 49% for the rest of the game, including 56% in the final two quarters, leaving Darouse perplexed, yet happy.
“What clicked in their minds at halftime to start making them...I have no idea,” she quipped.
