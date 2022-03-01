Albany is playing in the Class 3A semifinals Wednesday at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Center, and it’s certainly a lofty achievement.
But with a roster featuring no seniors, Lady Hornets coach Stacy Darouse is a little unsure if her team realizes what it’s accomplished thus far.
“I’m not sure,” Darouse said. “I feel like they do, but I feel like at the same time, they’re just so relaxed and confident that, I said this last week, they’re in a good place, so hopefully we can stay there for a few more days.”
No. 3 Albany takes on No. 2 Wossman at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday with a berth in the Class 3A championship on the line, and Darouse said the team’s relaxed and confident nature comes courtesy of several factors.
“It’s just naturally their personalities, and this team is probably as close as any team I’ve ever had before, so when all of those different personalities just jell together, the team just kind of takes on an identity …” Darouse.
Darouse said it’s not uncommon for the team to eat meals together after practice, stay at each other’s homes and meet for lunch after church on Sundays. Those are also things that helped the Lady Hornets come together while trying to find an identity earlier this season.
“Any time your team can gel off the floor, it makes things easier on the floor, but at the same time, as relaxed as they are, when they step inside the black lines, they’re pretty focused, so as long as they can continue to do that, then that makes my job easy,” Darouse said.
The Lady Hornets practiced at Walker on Tuesday to try and prepare for playing on the University Center floor.
“We’re just fortunate enough to have a facility in our parish and a coach (Korey Arnold) that’s nice enough to let us in his gym to simulate a little bit, and today was good for us,” Darouse said, noting Albany played games at Walker as part of the Brusly and Walker tournaments. “We had played there a couple of times, but the girls always struggle there because of the length of the floor. It’s just so much longer, and they struggled a little bit today, but that only helps us for tomorrow. Wossman is going to struggle too. You just fight through it. You just decide whether you’re going to let that be the defining point in your game or you fight through and do what you’re supposed to do.”
Wossman cruised to a 94-56 win over South Beauregard in the quarterfinals.
“Athletic. Confident. Quick,” Darouse said of Wossman. “We’re going to again have our best rebounding game of the year. We’re going to have to cut out their easy buckets. We’re going to have to take away their transition buckets and make things hard for them, but that’s kind of what we do anyway, so we haven’t had to change a whole lot. We’ve just had to make sure the girls are focused on certain areas, and that’s what we’ve spent the last two days trying to do.”
Darouse said the Lady Hornets’ 62-54 quarterfinal win over Mansfield has also helped her team in preparation for Wednesday’s game.
“They’re very similar in a lot of ways, so when we would go over matchups, they had someone fresh in their mind to compare to, and when we watched film, it was easy for them to take the adjustments we’re going to make because we had just played a team very similar,” Darouse said, while noting the Lady Hornets need to improve on their free-throw shooting after hitting 56 percent from the line against Mansfield.
Darouse said the Lady Hornets are one win away from a goal they set earlier this season.
“Our goal has been all year to play on the last day, so that is what they’re focusing on is working on getting a win (Wednesday) so that we can play on the last day,” Darouse said. “They’re excited it’s close, and it’s kind of like a home game for us. I think we’ll have a good crowd in there tomorrow night, and the focus is we’ve just got to do what we do very well.”
