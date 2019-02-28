ALEXANDRIA - It is easy to pinpoint the turning point in Thursday night’s Class 5A state semifinal between Livingston Parish rivals Denham Springs and Walker.
For most, it was when Walker star Tiara Young was whistled for her fourth personal foul with 6:22 left and the score tied. A second later, Young was called for a technical foul, sending her to the bench for the remainder of the game.
Denham Springs would go on to score 19 of the game’s final 21 points to claim the 48-33 victory at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament. The Lady Jackets advance to Saturday night’s championship game against Captain Shreve at 8 p.m.
Lost in the drama, though, was the defensive effort that unfolded throughout the second half by the Lady Jackets.
Walker was 3-for-19 (15.7 percent) from the field in the second half and committed 12 turnovers. Young, after scoring 16 points in the second quarter to rally the Lady Cats from a 16-6 first-quarter deficit to a 24-23 halftime lead, scored just three points in the third quarter and none in the fourth quarter before her disqualification.
“It was staying true to the game plan,” Denham Springs coach Blake Zito said. “It didn’t change too much from the other times we played them. One thing that changed was we really wanted to ball pressure everybody else.”
While Young finished 7-for-15 from the field, the rest of the Lady Cats were 6-for-31 (19.4 percent). For the game, Walker shot 28.3 percent.
“We were in big help, especially when Tiara got the ball,” explained Zito. “... but when someone besides Tiara gets the ball, we wanted to pressure and make it hard for them to get it back to her as much as possible.”
Denham’s Alexius Horne, who led all scorers with 21 points and had six steals, summed up the game plan rather succinctly.
“It was to stop 23,” said Horne of Young. “We wanted other players to shoot the ball. Once it was out of her hands, we denied her, and we pressured the other guards.
With Young out of the game, Denham Springs turned up the pressure even more. Horne had a pair of steals she converted into layups to help the Lady Jackets pull away.
Walker’s 33 points surpassed its previous season low of 38 points.
“We knew when (Young) went out of the game we could change what we do and that was play good defense,” said Zito. “That is something we’ve done all year. We play really good man-to-man defense. Without her in the game, we were able to play it more straight up and you saw our defense take over.
“Our defense has been there all night,” said Zito. “Defense shows up every night, whether it is in this big arena or whether we are playing in Maurepas for a parish championship, defense shows up.”
