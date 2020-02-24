BOUTTE - Three months after taking a three-point victory in their first matchup Denham Springs saw a different side of Hahnville.
The host No. 7 Lady Tigers jumped out to a commanding 22-3 lead in the second quarter and relied on a tenacious defense in eliminating the No. 10 Lady Jackets from the Class 5A state playoffs, 68-38, in Monday's state regional.
Hahnville built a 30-11 halftime lead and after exchanging several baskets with Denham Springs, held the Lady Jackets to only two points and no field goals over the last 4:45 of the third third quarter, increasing its lead to 49-23 heading into the third quarter.
Senior guard Maddie Howell led Denham Springs with 12 points, while fellow senior Kate Thompson added seven.
Hahnville had three players that scored in double figures led by Yelah Moses with 18.
