DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Springs extended its winning streak to 17 games and battled spirited second-half effort from Live Oak en route to a 45-31 District 4-5A victory Tuesday at Grady Hornsby Gymnasium.
Denham Springs (23-3, 4-0 in district) was able to play to its strength and was able to take advantage of its distinct height advantage against Live Oak (15-8, 1-2).
“In my starting lineup, they made me fill out a sheet and I tried to add inches to us, but it didn’t really actually happen. Obviously, it’s a big deal,” said Live Oak coach Michele Yawn, whose team had won nine of its last 11 coming into the game.
Denham Springs started fast, opening a 12-0 first-quarter lead against a Live Oak team that went 2 of 20 from behind the 3-point line.
The Lady Eagles, who trailed 20-6 at halftime, got back in contention in the second half, reducing the lead to 33-27 for the Lady Jackets, who were patient with their possessions and held the ball for up to a minute at a time.
“It wasn’t that we were planning to do it, or stall or anything like that,” Denham Springs coach Blake Zito said. “It’s just to try to change them up and what they’re doing.”
Senior point guard Alexius Horne led Denham Springs with 16 points, going 6-of-8 from the floor and 4-of-6 at the free throw line.
“I want us to keep calm and play our game throughout each quarter,” Horne said. “Not to let the other team come back and if they do come back, keep our composure and do what our coach tells us to do.”
Yawn lamented her team’s first-quarter performance.
“If we don’t have that quarter, it’s more competitive,” she said. “We’re not happy. It was embarrassing. I think just nerves got us. We didn’t rise up like we needed to. I think the girls, definitely in the second half, played harder and they played better so it was nice for that to happen.”
