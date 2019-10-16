DENHAM SPRINGS – They officially ended the 2018-29 season by playing for the Class 5A state championship when Captain Shreve ousted Denham Springs, 66-57, in the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria.
Nearly eight months later they will unofficially tip off the 2019-20 season when the same two programs – Captain Shreve and Denham Springs – meet Saturday, Oct. 19 at 5:10 p.m. in Grady Hornsby Gymnasium.
The Lady Jackets-Lady Gators’ encounter is part of the Troy Giordano Pelican State Extravaganza, where a total of 30 high school and eight junior college girls basketball teams competing in the preseason one day hoops event to benefit the LHSAA’s Hall of Fame.
All 24 games will take place in Denham Springs with three sites located at Denham Springs High School and the another at Denham Springs Junior High School.
“It’s like an AAU event for high school,” Denham Springs second-year girls basketball coach Blake Zito said. “For us as coaches this is what we want. AAU’s great and serves a purpose, but we want to try and get our athletes the same opportunities they do.
“We had people say to move it to SLU’s rec center, but we still wanted it in gyms, we still want the high school atmosphere,” Zito said. “For being after the first week of practice there’s going to be some intense games. They may be sloppy, but there are some teams that are looking forward to playing each other.”
High school teams throughout the state were able to officially begin practice Monday and coaches can determine when or in what order their teams can scrimmage, play in Hall of Fame events and jamborees.
With LSU’s No. 2 ranked football team out of town, and it not being an ACT weekend, Zito opted to stage the Hall of Fame event this weekend where he didn’t have any trouble finding teams from across the state willing to participate.
The event also includes reigning Division I champion John Curtis facing defending Class 2A state champion Mansfield at 2:30 p.m. at Hornsby Gym.
Defending Division II winner Lee High meets Class 4A state champ Warren Easton at 8 p.m. at Hornsby Gym, while Class 3A state champion Loranger faces Class 5A Huntington at 12:40 p.m. at Denham Springs Junior High and Division IV defending champion Lafayette Christian Academy – now a Division III program – squaring off against Class 5A McKinley at 6 p.m. at DSHS’ Jacket Gym.
“It’s early, people probably won’t have scrimmages by then,” Zito said. “Last year we had over 25 different colleges in attendance and we’re expecting more this year. I reached out to D2 and NAIA schools to see how many we can get here.”
There will also be additional local flavor outside of host Denham Springs.
Class 5A state semifinalist Walker squares off against Ouachita, a Class 5A state quarterfinalist a year ago, at 4:40 at DSHS’ Jacket Gym, while Class 3A state semifinalist Albany meets Red River, a Class 2A state semifinalist, at 2 p.m. at Denham Springs Junior High.
Baton Rouge Community College and Bossier Parish Community College are both part of the eight-team junior college field that also includes LSU Eunice and LSU Alexandria.
Troy Giordano Pelican State Extravaganza Schedule
Oct. 19
Grady Hornsby Gym
Holmes vs. LSU-A, 10 a.m.; LSU Eunice-SMCC, 11:30; Hinds-SUSLA, 1 p.m.; John Curtis-Mansfield, 2:30 p.m.; Ponchatoula-LaGrange, 3:50 p.m.; Denham Springs-Captain Shreve, 5:10 p.m.; BRCC-BPCC, 6:30 p.m.; Lee-Warren Easton, 8 p.m.
Denham Springs Freshman Gym
BRCC-LSU-A, 2 p.m.; BPCC-SMCC, 3:30 p.m.; Holmes-SUSLA, 5 p.m.; Hinds-LSU-E, 6:30 p.m.
Denham Springs Junior High Gym
Booker T. Washington-Amite, 11:20 a.m.; Loranger-Huntington, 12:40 p.m.; Albany-Red River, 2 p.m.
Denham Springs’ Jacket Gym
East St. John-St. Louis, 10 a.m.; Delhi-Haynesville, 11:20 a.m.; Lake Arthur-Hammond, 12:40 p.m.; Ursuline-Northwest, 2 p.m.; Benton-Salmen, 3:20 p.m.; Walker-Ouachita, 4:40 p.m.; McKinley-Lafayette Christian, 6 p.m.; Zachary-Northshore, 7:20 p.m.
Doyle basketball teams to play at Smoothie King Center
The Doyle basketball teams will play a pair of games against Plainview at the Smoothie King Center on Oct. 25, with the New Orleans Pelicans hosting the Dallas Mavericks later in the evening.
Doyle’s girls will play at 12:30 p.m., with the boys to follow at 1:30 p.m. The Pelicans and Mavericks square off at 7 p.m.
The cost for all three games is $35. Checks should be made payable to Doyle High and payments should be turned in at the Doyle High School office.
Lady Eagles 10th, Eagles 16th in Catholic High Invitational
Zeller (19:27.84) was 28th and Sylvia White (19:41.84) 36th to help Live Oak’s girls to a finish of 10th in last week’s Catholic High Invitational at Highland Road Park.
The Lady Eagles, who had 297 points, also had a pair of Top 100 finishes from Ava Forrest (20:48.94) in 83rd and Brooke Fontenot (20:50.44) was 86th.
Denham Springs girls were 28th, led by Kierston Wasden’s 130th place (22:03.18).
Live Oak’s boys were 16th with 516 point and Denham Springs 30th with 779 points.
Mclendon (16:29.72) was the area’s top finisher at 38th, followed by teammates Giering (73rd, 17:09.72) and Nathan Muralles (139th, 18:14.15).
Joey Aycock (18:18.41) topped the Yellow Jackets in 144th place.
