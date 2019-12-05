DENHAM SPRINGS – By most standards, the Denham Springs Lady Jackets are not a particularly tall team, but they did have a size advantage coming into Thursday’s game with the undersized but scrappy St. Michael Lady Warriors.
Denham Springs’ two best big players put their skill and height to good use in the Lady Jackets’ 46-38 win over the Lady Warriors in their own Denham Springs Tournament at Grady Hornsby Gymnasium.
Wisconsin signee Kate Thompson scored 18 points and Trenishia Muse added 17 as the duo scored 35 of Denham’s 46 points. They also combined to score all 21 of the Lady Jackets’ first-half points.
The Lady Jackets held St. Michael (4-4) to 21.9% from the floor (14 of 64) for the game, including 9% (3 of 33) over the second and third quarters.
With the edge in the post, Denham Springs (5-1) coach Blake Zito said the idea was to get his post players the ball.
“That was the plan, to play fast and spread them (St. Michael) out,” Zito said. “They run a match-up zone, so I wanted to be simple and play fast and feed it inside. We did it at times, we just didn’t do it at a consistent rate”
Muse scored the first 10 DSHS’ points of the game, but the Lady Jackets trailed 12-11 at the end of the first quarter.
St. Michael held a 16-13 lead with under four minutes to go in the second quarter when Thompson took over. She scored seven points in an 8-0 Lady Jacket run to end the half, including a banked three-pointer from the top key with 1:30 remaining in the half that gave her team the lead for good.
Zito said the run, which gave the Lady Jackets a 21-16 halftime lead, was sparked by a change in defense.
“I thought we got after them,” Zito said. “We played a little more of a pressure defense just to change it up on them. It kind of worked out in our favor. Taking that lead into the half definitely gave us more confidence coming out of the locker room”
Thompson said it took the Lady Jackets a little while to adjust to the quickness and peskiness of the Lady Warriors.
“I don’t know if we were really expecting them to get after us like that and be that quick and aggressive," she said. "But once we kind of got settled down and got used to it, I think we did a good job of getting in our offense and running it and handling the pressure."
The Lady Jackets continued that momentum into the second half, outscoring St. Michael 15-5 in the third quarter and eventually building a 17-point lead.
St. Michael outscored DSHS 13-4 over the last 4:18 to make the final score a bit closer. Although the final outcome wasn’t in doubt, Zito would have like to have seen his team finish a little stronger, as he thought they got a bit passive with the big lead.
“Our rebounding has been spotty all year,” he said. “Sometimes we are grabbing boards and sometimes we watch other people rebound. I think our frustrations take over. We forced some things we shouldn’t have forced, but I’m glad to come away with a win against a good team like St. Michael”
And the coach had plenty of praise for Thompson.
“The way she plays and competes is everything I ask for,” Zito said. “If my other players could match her intensity and her focus…. because she competes on both ends. That is what I like to see. Just getting after it. We need more of that.”
