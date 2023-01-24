The Denham Springs High girls basketball team connected on 13 3-pointers and 11 players scored in a 71-31 win on senior night at Grady Hornsby Gym on Monday.
The Lady Jackets led 25-4 at the end of the first quarter while hitting five 3-pointers. Addie Chustz, who led DSHS with 18 points on six treys, hit three in the opening quarter.
