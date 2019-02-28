Rarely is the sequel able to surpass the original.
However, in this case of Denham Springs High School versus Walker High, it did.
But for the first time in this season’s series, which will become a trilogy on Thursday, the Lady Jackets and Lady Cats have managed to raise the stakes.
After defeating the other once this year, sixth-seeded Denham Springs (27-5) and second-seeded Walker (32-4) can settle more than a score, the two parish rivals can end the other’s season in the Class 5A state semifinal at approximately 8 p.m. at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria.
“The great thing is we’re going to have a Livingston Parish team in the state championship,” Denham Springs first-year coach Blake Zito said. “I think that’s awesome.”
Both programs have reached double-digit appearances at the state tournament with Walker making its 15th trip, while Denham Springs is appearing in its 11th.
There’s a lengthy drought in between state championships with the Lady Jackets having won their lone title in 1996, which took place in Alexandria.
It's been 42 years since the Lady Cats last won a state crown in 1977.
“You try and prepare them the best you can for everything outside of basketball,” said Walker coach Hannah Jones, who was a member of the Lady Cats’ 2009 state semifinalist team. “The place we’re playing; the magnitude of the game. We want to prepare them to play basketball. We have to go and play the game and not worry about everything else that’s going on.”
The common thread in both earlier meetings – one that decided the Livingston Parish Tournament championship, the other the District 4-5A crown – featured strong starts out the gates by Denham Springs.
The Lady Jackets maintained the first one at Maurepas, turning a 26-13 second-quarter lead into leads of 43-22 and 49-28 midway through the fourth quarter.
Two months later, before a rabid crowd at Grady Hornsby Gym, the Lady Jackets bolted to a 21-4 lead on the strength of four made 3-pointers in the first quarter.
“We’ve got to come out ready,” Walker senior guard Mekayla Rothman said. “We can’t play around because it’s a serious game. We’re going to be ready. We have to make sure we stay composed and do what we’ve got to do.”
Walker turned to its aggressive full-court press, setting the stage for a dramatic comeback and stirring 58-50 victory that sealed the league’s title.
The Lady Cats got back within 30-27 at halftime by outscoring the Lady Jackets 23-9 in the second quarter and tied the game at 35-35 at the 2:59 mark of the third quarter.
“We’re going to harp on it, the importance of starting out at the jump of the ball,” Jones said. “Despite the excitement and nerves, we’ve got to play from the get-go. It’s good to see the fight, but we don’t want to put ourselves in a hole we can’t get out of.”
Denham Springs never trailed in the game, regaining a 50-40 lead with 5:11 to play but missed its last seven shots from the field and six free throw attempts.
LSU signee Tiara Young, who scored 23 points in the first meeting, scored 13 of her game-high 35 points during the fourth quarter in which Walker caught and passed Denham Springs (51-50) with 2:01 to go on Young’s two free throws.
The Lady Cats scored the last 18 points of the game to close out the game, a harsh reality the Lady Jackets have used to fuel their postseason run.
“It’s hard to learn true life lessons in good times,” Zito said. “You want to say you can, but it’s hard, especially at a young age. Against Lee (High) we didn’t box out (in a 59-53 loss). Those things stick with you. It’s made us become more of a complete team.”
Denham Springs, which has won 21 of its last 23 games has responded since its setback to Walker by reaching the state tournament for the first time in three years.
“It’s crazy because I’ve never had this experience before,” Denham Springs junior forward Kate Thompson said. “From the beginning of the season I knew that we would be good. I knew we would go really far, and it’s actually happening. We’re two games away from it (state championship).”
Young, who averages 33 points per game, will once again be the focal point of a Denham Springs defense which has allowed 39 points per game.
Senior guard Tarondia Harold and her sister Trinity Harold, a junior forward, played pivotal roles in Walker’s quarterfinal overtime win over Natchitoches Central, 62-53, with 17 and 12 points, respectively.
“If we play like we’re supposed to and play four full quarters, 32 minutes hard,” Rothman said, “then we’ve got it.”
Senior point guard Alexius Horne, a Southeastern Louisiana signee, is averaging 19 points per game followed by double-digit scoring from center Desiree Jones, Thompson and Jala Robinson.
“It’s going to be a tough one, it’s going to be a dogfight,” Zito said. “Hopefully, it’s going to be an entertaining game to watch. The two games that we’ve played, I think everyone’s gotten their money’s worth.”
