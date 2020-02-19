DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Springs girls basketball team was in the process of lining up to shake hands with players from Live Oak, breathing a sigh of relief following last Friday’s hard-fought 54-53 road victory.
Instead, the team’s collective heart sank at the sight of junior point guard Violett Jackson writhing in pain on the court after trying to close out on a last-gasp 3-point shot from Lady Eagles standout Dijone’ Flowers.
“She got tripped up and landed on her knee,” Denham Springs coach Blake Zito said.
Zito’s initial fears were realized this week when Denham Springs began preparations for Thursday’s Class 5A state playoff opener without Jackson, who suffered a torn ACL on the final play of the regular season.
The Lady Jackets host No. 23 East St. John at 7 p.m.
“It’s tough,” Zito said. “You get a rhythm. You get a feel for it. Everybody knows what Violett’s going to bring to the table every game. Our heart goes out to Violett. As a team you have to kind of move on. The girls feel for her. They know what job they’ve got coming up.”
The challenge of keeping Denham Springs’ offense flowing will primarily shift to senior guard Kennedy King with help from senior Trenishia Muse and junior Colin Macias.
King has been in the starting backcourt the entire season with Jackson, serving more at the off-guard position where she’s regarded among the team’s best 3-point shooters and secondary ball-handlers.
King said her previous experience at point guard, having played the position earlier in her career, will serve her well.
“I was a point guard my freshman and sophomore years and had a good feel for it,” King said. “And then I had to handle the ball this whole summer and I think I did good. It’s about controlling the tempo of the game and getting open shots for my teammates. I think I can handle it. I have to be able to control what’s going on around me.”
Learning to adapt to playing without key personnel has been something Denham Springs has already dealt with this season.
The Lady Jackets expected to have freshman Libby Thompson as a key piece of this year’s team until injuries – both in the preseason and once again during the year – sidelined the promising guard/forward for the majority of the season until a recent return to a playing role.
With the Lady Jackets losing second team All-State point guard Alexius Horne from last year’s state runners-up team, the search for her successor went on through the offseason and into the summer where Jackson, a 5-foot sparkplug, emerged to take over those duties.
“I was hoping Violett would do it just because we wanted to have a point guard for two years,” Zito said. “I wasn’t going to give her the job and she earned it. She really got better throughout the season. Her specialty’s defense, she took charges.
“And on the offensive end she made plays and really made us go,” Zito said. “She’s come such a long way. It’s going to be tough going into this game without her. Not just on the court, but there’s also a lot of intangibles.”
Zito believes King has all of the traits needed to step into void created by Jackson’s injury.
“She’s going to get the keys to the car,” he said. “She can handle it and is one of the smartest kids on the court. She knows exactly what offense we need to be in and the right time. She can do it and do it at a high level. It’s about her believing in herself and doing it for four quarters. I’m excited to see the opportunity she’s going to have.”
Because of a long-standing rapport that’s been established with fellow seniors Kate Thompson, Maddie Howell and Muse, King expects that level of familiarity to pay off on the floor where she’ll be more inclined to look for her teammates instead of her own shot.
In that regard King would like to follow Jackson’s lead.
“I’m just going to go out there and control what I can control,” King said. “I’m more of a passer when I go out there, I’d rather see my teammates score. Violett is definitely a huge part of our team defensively and getting us in an offense. We’ve got to go out there and play hard for her as she would want us to.”
