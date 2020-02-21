DENHAM SPRINGS – During the finishing stretch of the regular season Denham Springs put together a five-game winning streak on the strength of improved offensive play, primarily from its 3-point shooting.
In order to take the first step in the Class 5A state playoffs, the Lady Jackets turned to their defense and in particular, a stingy man-to-man alignment, that helped to keep them afloat long enough until being able to make some key plays in crunch time.
No. 10 Denham Springs, which trailed by three points at halftime, overcame a late one-point deficit when senior Kate Thompson converted a pair of free throws with 18 seconds to go, and the Wisconsin signee later added another free throw in her team’s 49-47 victory Thursday over No. 23 East St. John at Grady Hornsby Gymnasium.
Thompson scored 20 points and Trenishia Muse added 14 to lead Denham Springs. More importantly, the senior tandem combined for 19 of their team’s 24 points in the second half.
The Lady Jackets limited the Lady Wildcats to their lowest point total in their last 10 games.
“Most of the biggest games we won during the stretch we had late in the season, it was offensively,” Denham Springs coach Blake Zito said. “I would have never guessed we would have held them to 47. The girls did a real good job defensively. I thought we rebounded pretty well and did a good job of limiting them to one shot.
“That was a huge thing in the game for us,” Zito said. “We knew we could score a little bit. We didn’t hit as many shots as would have liked. We had some good looks in the fourth quarter that just didn’t go down.”
Denham Springs (18-9) travels to No. 7 Hahnville, a 60-29 winner over West Ouachita, at 6 p.m. Monday in state regional competition.
The Yellow Jackets scored a 61-58 home win over the Lady Tigers on Nov. 25.
Zito was happy with the performance of senior Kennedy King, who filled in at point guard after regular starter Violett Jackson suffered a knee injury in last week’s regular-season finale at Live Oak.
“At the end of the day, especially in the playoffs, you’re just looking to have more points than the other team,” said Zito, whose team won for the seventh time this season when scoring 50 or fewer points. “I thought Kennedy did an excellent job. For four quarters she played point guard pretty much the entire time, kept her composure and made big passes at times and hit some big shots.”
Denham Springs trailed by one point with 30 seconds to go when Thompson stepped to the free throw line and made both ends of a 1-and-1, providing the Lady Jackets with the go-ahead points with 18 seconds showing.
DSHS had to withstand a missed 1-and-1 from ESJ with five seconds left which Sheneka Taylor rebounded and following a held ball which went to the Lady Jackets, Thompson added another free throw to account for the final score.
“I’m just happy to escape that one because they were a solid team,” Zito said. “When you’re in 5A there’s not much difference. When you get to where we are at 10 (seed), you’re playing someone pretty close to you. It was a nice win.”
Denham Springs lost the handle on a 17-12 lead after the first quarter after East St. John made it a priority to limit Thompson in the post.
The Lady Wildcats went on a 16-8 run in the second quarter to take a 28-25 lead after halftime.
“They’re a tough group to read sometimes,” Zito said of his team in the locker room at halftime. “I don’t think they were down on themselves. Then after halftime we had three or four turnovers in a row, but East St. John didn’t score to separate it.”
Zito said once his team began finding ways to get the ball inside to Thompson, who scored seven of her team’s 12 points, the Lady Jackets were back in business.
Zito also credited Muse and freshman Libby Thompson with several assists to Kate Thompson with her younger sister Libby, who added five points overall, draining a key 3-pointer in the quarter that contributed to a 37-36 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The rally by the Lady Jackets had similar characteristics of their 64-59 District 4-5A win over Walker on Jan. 31 in which they trailed by five points going into the final quarter, Zito said.
“We just found a way to stick around, kept fighting,” Zito said. “We just handled our emotions. We played tough, we played with passion. We didn’t play emotional.
Kate Thomson helped fuel her team’s fourth quarter by going 6-of-9 at the free throw line and wound up with eight points, while Muse scored three points and King added a free throw.
“Obviously Trenishia and Kate carried us offensively, but it was an overall team victory,” Zito said. “This was one of our biggest crowds we ever had. It was a good playoff atmosphere and I was happy for our girls because they deserved that.”
