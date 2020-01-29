AMITE - Denham Springs made a season-high 10 3-point baskets and forward Trenishia Muse scorer a team-high 20 points in Wednesday's 70-61 victory over Amite.
The Lady Jackets (14-8) return home to open District 4-5A play with Walker on Friday at 6:15 p.m.
Muse scored 14 of her 20 points in the first half, while Kate Thompson added 17, Maddie Howell 15 and Kennedy King 12.
King topped Denham Springs with four 3-pointers, while Howell had three, Carly Cruise two and Thompson one.
On the strength of eight 3-point baskets, the Lady Jackets opened a 37-24 halftime lead and played almost on even terms in the second half with the Lady Warriors.
