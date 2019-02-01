BATON ROUGE - The Denham Springs Lady Jackets saw their 17-game winning streak come to an end Friday, but not before putting up quite a battle against Lee High, the No. 1 rated team in Division II.
Lee grabbed two crucial offensive rebounds off missed free throws in the final 28 seconds and held on to defeat the Lady Jackets, 59-53, in a marquee non-district matchup in front of a raucous crowd at Lee High.
“I felt like we needed to be tested,” said Denham Springs coach Blake Zito, who was upbeat after the game. “I’m not one that says we need to lose one, but we needed to go play somebody. And I don’t think we are going to see anybody in the playoffs as good as them until we reach the (state tournament) Top 28. This is why you schedule big games like this in a hostile environment. This is exactly what we needed.”
The Lady Jackets (23-4) trailed by as many as six points in the final quarter but cut the deficit to 55-53 with 37 seconds remaining on a shot in the lane by Desiree Jones.
Unable to get a steal on the ensuing Lee (28-2) possession, the Lady Jackets fouled Raegan Williams with 27 seconds left. Williams missed the front end of the one-and-one and a scramble for the rebound led to a tie-ball with the possession arrow favoring the Lady Patriots.
DSHS fouled Diamond Hunter, Lee’s leading scorer on the night with 22 points, with 20 seconds to go. Hunter also missed the front end of a one-and-one, but Aniya Lagarde grabbed the offensive rebound and nudged an off-balance put back over the front iron for a 57-53 lead with just 15 seconds remaining.
A Lady Jackets turnover on their final possession sealed the game for the home team.
“They were upset in the locker room, which they should be,” said Zito. “Nobody wants to lose. But the thing I told them is remember the little things that you maybe could have done. They had two one-and-one situations where they missed the first one and we don’t squeeze the rebound, and that is huge. Instead of being upset, I told them to think about what you can change so that we don’t have this feeling again”
DSHS led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter, but Lee outscored the Lady Jackets 20-11 in the second quarter.
Hunter, who had missed her first seven 3-point tries of the half, hit a 30-footer at the buzzer to give Lee a 30-26 halftime lead.
The Lady Jackets grabbed their final lead of the game with 3:50 to play on a layup by Jones, but Hunter hit a layup to tie the game then a three-pointer to give Lee the lead for good at the 2:40 mark.
Jala Robinson led the Lady Jackets with 17 points.
Zito hopes his team can build off the effort heading into the final two district games of the season.
“I don’t think this should humble us or refocus us,” he said. “It should excite us in my mind. It should give us confidence to go on and say, ‘look what we can do - play with one of the top teams in the state in their house’ and build on that confidence’.
“You want to win on the scoreboard, but the individual battles that we won by just playing tough and not backing down in a hostile environment...there’s a lot of good things we can take from this game.”
