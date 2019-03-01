ALEXANDRIA – There was almost a collective hush across the Rapides Parish Coliseum early in the fourth quarter and Walker High holding a precarious two-point lead over parish rival Denham Springs.
Not only had Lady Cats leading scorer Tiara Young picked up her fourth foul, but the LSU signee was also assessed a technical foul, resulting in her disqualification from the game with 6:22 remaining in Thursday’s Class 5A state semifinal game.
“She threw her hands up,” Walker coach Hannah Jones said was the reason she received from the referee representing the Shreveport Association.
Said Denham Springs point guard Alexius Horne: “I knew it was our game.”
Horne made both ends of the technical free throw opportunity to tie the game for the sixth time, and No. 6 Denham Springs proceeded to run off the next 17 points over the next five minutes to pull away from No. 2 Walker, 48-33, in the Class 5A state semifinal.
Denham Springs (28-5) which defeated Walker for the second time in three meetings this season, faces No. 9 Captain Shreve, a 65-48 upset winner over defending state champion East Ascension, for the Class 5A state championship at 8 p.m. Saturday.
The Lady Jackets are in search of their first state title since 1996.
“With her off the court it makes a huge difference,” Denham Springs coach Blake Zito said of Young’s absence. “That’s not to slight those girls, they play hard and do the little things right. If Tiara is not on that team, I don’t know if they win a playoff game in 5A. That’s just me. They don’t have the typical 5A athletes. They have a great system and what they do is really good offensively and defensively and they feed off of her.”
Young left the floor in tears after scoring 19 points, but Walker (32-5), which had its 13-game win streak snapped, went scoreless until Trinity Harold’s layup with 56 seconds remaining.
By that time, Denham Springs was up 46-33 and picked up two more free throws from Jala Robinson with 42.3 seconds showing to close out its scoring.
“It’s part of life,” Jones said of the sequence involving Young. “It’s not something you want, but it happened and it’s out of your control. Whether it was the right or wrong call, you can’t help it. You’ve just got to play. I’m proud the way the girls fought through that whole game. They kept playing and never gave up.”
Young defended herself through blood-shot eyes.
“I never said nothing to him,” said Young, who began her career at Shreveport-based Evangel Christian. “Me throwing my hands up, I never threw them up at him. I just did it at myself. I guess you could say I was frustrated. That was it. I’ve just got to learn from it.”
Horne was instrumental in her team’s ability to stretch the lead, scoring nine of her team’s 17 points during that devastating run. The Southeastern Louisiana signee finished with a game-high 21 points, including 10 of 13 shooting at the free throw line, to go along with six steals and Robinson added 13 points.
The Lady Jackets also limited the Lady Cats to 28.3 percent shooting (13 of 46) and held a 38-23 edge in rebounding led by Kate Thompson’s 12 boards.
“It was very tough,” Young said. “I had to be there for my teammates and cheer them on.”
Denham Springs’ lead reached double figures (41-31) when Horne scored on a steal and layup. She later added two more free throws with 1:05 to go after Walker’s bench was hit with a technical foul.
In what proved to be a carbon-copy of the District 4-5A championship showdown Feb. 8, Walker wiped out as much as a 10-point deficit to lead 24-23 at halftime.
After missing all four of her shot attempts in the opening quarter, Young came out on fire with 12 points in just under a two-minute span.
She went scored 16 of her team’s 18 points in the quarter, making 7 of 8 shots, and finished a layup on an assist from Asia Garner, giving the Lady Cats their first lead of the game with 36 seconds to go.
“I was finding holes, finding ways to score and I did,” Young said. “I just did whatever I could to help my team.”
Said Zito of Young: “She’s one of the best players I’ve ever had to coach against, she makes them that much better. For her to have her team in the state (tournament), our hats go off to her.”
The two teams combined for nine points in the third quarter on 2 of 19 shooting and were guilty of 15 turnovers when Denham Springs took to a 29-27 lead after a steal and a pair of free throws from Horne with Young picking up her third foul on the play with 11.6 seconds to go.
Less than two minutes later, Young was gone.
“I told them at halftime if we keep our head, just play the next play and we don’t focus on the emotions of the game and get frustrated, we’ll have a shot to win,” Zito said. “That was a big thing in this game. We kept our emotions in check, they got out of it a little bit and allowed us to take advantage at the end.”
