DENHAM SPRINGS - Denham Springs maintained a share of the District 4-5A lead with a 54-40 victory Friday over Central.
The Lady Jackets (17-8, 3-0) travel to Zachary (24-5, 3-0) Tuesday for the opportunity to gain sole possession of first place in the league with a game remaining Friday against Live Oak.
Denham Springs, which made nine 3-pointers, made quite an early statement with a 28-16 halftime lead. The Lady Jackets stretched that to 45-28 after three quarters.
Senior Wisconsin signee Kate Thompson scored a team-high 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, while Trenishia Muse added 13 and Kennedy King eight, including a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter.
Lanie Morris had 16 to lead Central (9-17, 0-3).
