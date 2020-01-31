DENHAM SPRINGS – When the Denham Springs Lady Jackets met the Walker Lady Wildcats Friday at Grady Hornsby Gym, there was no district title on the line, nor was a berth in the Class 5A state championship game hanging in the balance, as was the case in the team’s final two meetings last year.
Instead, it was merely the District 4-5A opener for both teams.
But Denham Springs’ 64-59 win certainly didn’t feel like “just another regular season game” with the two teams who are all too familiar with one another, battlinh blow-for-blow and run-for-run in an intense and emotional contest in front of a raucous crowd.
“They are five miles or whatever they are up the road. That’s the most intense games you are going to see,” Denham Springs coach Blake Zito said. “Hats off to them (Walker). Everybody got their money’s worth. Not everybody can leave happy, but they played an outstanding game and I am super-proud of my girls.”
Treneishia Muse led all scorers with 21 points and was 9-of-11 from the field, including a shot in the lane with 1:25 remaining that gave Denham Springs (15-8) the lead for good. Maddie Howell made six threes and finished with 18 points.
Kaitlyn Hayes led Walker (20-9) with 19 points and Trinity Harold added 17. The Lady Cats, who saw their six-game winning streak come to an end, allowed a season-high 64 points.
“Mentally, defensively, I thought that was our worst game of the season,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said. “We didn’t do very much that we talked about (in scouting). We were out of sync all night on defense.”
DSHS turned the ball over 32 times against Walker’s vaunted pressure defense but when they did get into their offense, they shot a blistering 63.6% from the floor (21-33), including 7 of 10 from behind the three-point arc.
The Yellow Jackets built a 30-15 lead late in the second quarter with Howell hitting five 3-pointers, but one sequence took a 10-point chunk out of the lead in a 30-second span.
Hayes hit a three-pointer and was fouled on the shot, which brought a protest from Zito who was charged with a technical foul. Hayes hit the free throw for the foul, then two free throws for the technical.
Delaney Anderson scored on a lay-up on the ensuing in-bound play, then Harold scored a layup after a steal.
Suddenly the Lady Jacket lead was just five points.
“That’s my first one of the year, and it was senseless,” an emotional Zito said of the technical. “That to me is what hurt because I didn’t want to put my girls in a bad spot. They responded and they had my back.”
Walker turned the momentum into a lead after halftime and led by five after three quarters. That is when Zito said his team showed the most heart, outscoring Walker 19-9 in the final stanza.
“There is a lot of X’s and O’s and scheme in the game, but that fourth quarter wasn’t anything about that,” he said. “That is all about focus on the next play, keep fighting, and heart...and they showed it.”
Arnold added: “I thought the game came down to us not taking advantage of the advantages. We had some opportunities where we could have pulled away. We had three straight steals in the third quarter, then we picked up three straight charges. We just had some kids in situations that they have never been in on the road. I told them that a loss is a lesson. We have to get better.”
