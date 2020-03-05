LAKE CHARLES - It took 20 years for the French Settlement girls to return to the Class 2A state basketball tournament, but their stay proved too short for their liking.
A poor second quarter doomed sixth-seeded French Settlement and helped contribute to second-seeded Red River’s 63-31 state semifinal victory Thursday at Burton Coliseum.
The Lady Lions missed all five of their field goal attempts during the second quarter, a drought they weren’t able to recover from against the Lady Bulldogs.
French Settlement experienced a drought of just over 12 minutes before Mae Babin’s runner took the lid off the basket after 11 straight misses.
That helped the Lady Bulldogs advance to Saturday’s 4 p.m. title game against the winner of Thursday's other Class 2A semifinal between No. 1 Doyle and No. 4 Lake Arthur.
“This game didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to, but I can’t be more proud of what we accomplished this year,” French Settlement coach Daniel Martin said. “It’s been 20 years for our school to get back here, and I want the girls to remember this and look back on it as a positive. It hurts now, but I want them to tell people about this trip in 20 years as well."
French Settlement wound up the season with a 24-8 record, while Red River moved to 29-5.
Red River’s Ma’Kaila Lewis was also a big problem for FSHS. The senior center proved to be the powerful inside, controlling the paint both on offense and defense.
Lewis, who had eight points in the decisive second quarter, finished with 27 overall and 22 rebounds before checking out with just under five minutes remaining.
“I did what I had to do,” said Lewis. “I did what the team needed me to do.”
Lewis took control in the second quarter, but it was the defense of the Bulldogs which really was the difference.
Red River’s pressure forced FSHS into 26 turnovers and 26 missed shots while allowing only six made.
“It was a big stage for us and maybe we got a little rattled,” admitted FSHS senior Dannah Martin, who finished with a team-high 16 points but was limited to 3-of-15 shooting and 2-of-10 from 3-point range.
Red River made Dannah Martin, an LSU-Alexandria signee, a defensive priority.
“We didn’t want her to touch the ball,” Red River senior Morgyn Payne said. “We wanted to pressure her.”
Those words were echoed by Red River’s coach Jamie Antilley.
“That’s the one we needed to focus on,” Antilley said of the French Settlement sharpshooter. “We knew she would get her points, but we wanted to limit the number she got.”
French Settlement grabbed a 10-9 lead after one quarter behind Dannah Martin’s five points. But her 3-pointer with 2:35 left in the opening quarter was the last basket for her team in the half when the Lady Lions missed all five of their shots in the second quarter.
Red River gained control by halftime and led 24-12.
“I thought we ran into some foul trouble and had to sit some people,” Daniel Martin said. “Then we had the turnovers and never got in our rhythm.”
FSHS’ shooting got a little better in the third quarter, but so did Red River’s, which broke open the game with a 12-2 run midway through the frame to make it, 47-22.
Antilley finished with 12 points and Payne added 10 for the winners, who after two years of losing in the semis are finally moving on.
“We didn’t want to go home after one day,” said Payne.
Dannah Martin didn’t want the final outcome to dampen the team’s season.
“Being here was a huge accomplishment,” she said. “Our entire season we shattered the odds and expectations.”
