HOLDEN – With her team’s game well in hand midway through the fourth quarter Holden coach Pam Forbes was serenaded by the school’s student section across from the team's bench with chants of 'Happy birthday, happy birthday'.
Happy birthday never felt or sounded so good for Forbes whose No. 7 Lady Rockets cruised past No. Choudrant, 73-45, in Monday’s Class B state regional.
Holden (15-15) travels to face No. 2 Hathaway, an 86-54 winner over Elizabeth, Thursday in state quarterfinal action.
“Usually my birthday falls around the playoffs so it’s usually interesting,” said Forbes, who turned 55. “Sometimes we celebrate it, sometimes we don’t.”
It was an all-out celebration, starting with Emma Hutchinson’s opening basket 30 seconds into the game.
The Lady Rockets, who extended their winning streak to five games, led from wire to wire with senior Jaycee Hughes and freshman Cambree Courtney each scoring 18 points. Freshman Brooke Foster added nine and sophomore Madeline Richardson eight.
“We’ve battled through a lot of adversity this year and I felt like we played well,” Forbes said. “We came out in the first quarter and played our game. They slowed the game down in the second quarter which wasn’t to our benefit because they were bigger and strong than us.”
Holden was forced to play all but one minute of the first quarter without Hutchinson who spent the majority of the game in foul trouble and eventually fouled out with 5:33 remaining and seven points.
Foster helped pick up some of scoring slack, scoring four points in the first quarter, including a layup that provided a double-digit lead Holden maintained for the rest of the game.
The Lady Rockets’ 22-10 first-quarter advantage, which Foster accounted for with a put back, was also in part to the team’s relentless full-court pressure which helped produce 15 first-quarter turnovers and 33 for the game.
“I thought for the most part we played well on defense,” Forbes said. “I thought our press hurt them. I thought on offense we got in too big of a hurry and didn’t finish some stuff.”
Courtney, who missed part of the season with a concussion, was another player that helped Holden offset the loss of Hutchinson, scoring 12 points during the first half and Hughes added a three-point play with 1:42 showing before halftime for a 31-12 lead.
“It felt like we played the whole game without Emma,” Forbes said. “We had some kids that stepped up in her place. I thought we did a really good job.”
Choudrant (22-13) closed the half on an 8-0 run with leading scorer Kylee Portilloz scoring five of her game-high 23 points during that stretch to reduce Holden’s halftime lead to 31-18.
“Choudrant’s a good team and we knew we were going to have our hands full with their point guard (Katie Wiley) and their post (Portilloz) player,” Forbes said. “We continued to play our man to man defense and slacked off some of their other players to give help because those two players are very good.”
While Holden limited Wiley to nine points before she fouled out the Lady Rockets only allowed Portilloz to score three free throws during the third quarter in which the Lady Aggies only made 2-of-9 shots.
Choudrant shot 29.2% (12 of 41) for the game.
Holden got Hughes some open looks in the lane, leading to three straight points, while Richardson knocked down a baseline jumper and Allie Smith added a second-chance basket for a 39-23 cushion at the 4:46 mark.
Hutchinson left the court with her fourth foul 29 seconds later and Choudrant within 41-27, but the Lady Rockets were still able to gain separation.
Hughes ignited consecutive fastbreak opportunities with a pair of blocked shots and sent perfect outlet passes to Courtney for layups for a 45-27 advantage with 2:34 left in the third quarter.
Hughes wound up with nine points in the third quarter which she capped with a pair of free throws to make it 52-31.
The Lady Rockets, who shot 47% (34 of 73), opened their biggest lead of 66-35 with 3:22 left on consecutive baskets from Courtney and Smith’s 15-foot jumper.
“I feel like we’re playing our best basketball,” Forbes said. “I feel like it’s going to take a really good team to beat us.”
For Forbes, now in her 33rd season, that would be icing on her birthday cake.
