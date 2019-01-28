HOLDEN – With the District 7-B’s regular-season championship already secured Holden’s girls basketball set out to add a little polish for the postseason where it hopes to repeat as Class B state champions.
It didn’t take co-coach Pam Forbes long to identify an area her team will need to address going forward after Monday’s 66-49 home victory over Class 3A Parkview Baptist.
“They’re kids,” stressed Forbes, whose 18-9 team won for the 12th straight time. “We know the importance of staying focused. When they looked at the scoreboard at halftime and it’s a 20-something-point game (40-16), they’re kids. Even though we were saying how important it was to win the first three minutes of the third quarter, they didn’t see the importance.”
Parkview Baptist threw a little jolt into Holden, which led by as many as 28 points (39-11) late in the second quarter.
The Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Rockets 17-10 in the third quarter and went on a 8-0 run that cut the home team’s lead to 48-33 with 38.5 seconds showing.
Holden was able to stop that surge, and regain some momentum going into the fourth quarter on Allie Smith’s put back at the buzzer.
“It was definitely a lack of focus going into the second half,” Holden guard Emma Hutchinson said. “We need to get better at that because in the playoffs it’s one and done and we don’t want to lose that first game. We had really good energy in the first half and we need to continue that to the second half.”
Jaycee Hughes scored her team’s first six points of the fourth quarter – part of her game-high 36 points – to extend Holden’s lead to 56-33 on a fast break layin after looking off a defender.
“We told the girls that the first half, the energy and attitudes were good,” Forbes said. “Everyone was clicking on all cylinders. Second half we were sluggish. We got a bit selfish. We didn’t play on defense like we should. Luckily for us, Parkview didn’t get it going.”
Holden shot 42 percent in both halves and made 27 of 65 shots for the game.
Where the Lady Rockets encountered difficulty was on defense where the Lady Eagles raised their field goal percentage from 28 to 36 in the second half.
Moreover, Holden committed 17 of its 23 turnovers in the final two quarters.
“We’ve played good halves this year like we did in the first half,” Forbes said. “What we need to do is to be able to put four quarters like that together. If we do, we’ll be a hard team to beat in Class B.”
Holden certainly looked the part in the first half, jumping to a 26-7 lead through the first 10 minutes. The Lady Rockets forced 13 turnovers in the first quarter and 21 in the first half.
Hughes’ three points ignited a 14-0 run that bridged the end of the first with the beginning of the second quarter – a stretch that included a put back from Hutchinson and inside basket from Madeline Richardson.
Hughes opened the second quarter with three consecutive points and Hutchinson contributed a steal and layin, resulting in the Lady Rockets’ total of 16 points scored off turnovers.
A three-point play from Hughes tipped off a 9-0 run that featured Camille Courtney’s steal and layup for a 39-11 lead with 2:36 to go before halftime.
“We’re trying to fine tune the little things,” Forbes said. “We usually give a lot of different people opportunities in November and December. By mid-January we get a group to stay with for the most part. The kids know what to expect. Everyone knows what their role is.”
Holden puts the finishing touches on its regular season, hosting defending Class C state champion Plainview for Senior Night on Friday, before entertaining Albany on Monday with both games set for 6 p.m.
“We try and stayed focused and take it one game at a time,” Hutchinson said. “We had a struggle to start the season and know we want to show people that we’re going to finish really good.”
