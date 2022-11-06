The Holden girls basketball team went 1-1 over the weekend in the Simpson Tournament, picking up a 50-35 win over Anacoco and dropping a 66-35 decision to Hicks.
HOLDEN 50, ANACOCO 35
Holden led 26-15 at halftime before Anacoco cut the lead to 30-23 going into the fourth quarter.
Cambree Courtney scored nine of her 17 points in the fourth quarter, while going 7-for-10 from the line for the game.
Brooke Foster added 15 points for Holden, while Kacey Breithaupt added nine as Holden went 16-for-22 from the line.
HICKS 66, HOLDEN 35
Reese Stephens scored 35 points to lead Hicks, which went 22-for-33 from the line, to the win. Stephens was 14-for-18 from the stripe for the game and led 33-12 at halftime.
Courtney led Holden with 13 points, while Haley Galyean added nine, including seven in the third quarter. Foster chipped in six points as the Lady Rockets went 3-for-14 from the line.
