HOLDEN – Twice in the past three seasons, Holden has hoisted the Class B state championship trophy.
Even though sixth-seeded Holden is inching closer to playing for another one, there was no mention of it after a hard-fought, 67-53 victory in a Class B state regional over No. 11 Lacassine.
In fact, much of the conversation centered on “improvement.”
“We were trying to hold on to the ball more in the first half and they made a strong run at us,” Holden’s Jaycee Hughes said. “Last time we played them, their guards gave us a lot of problems. Our defense was the difference this time.”
Hughes, who led her team with 20 points, focused on the portion of the contest which began midway through the first quarter and last three minutes into the second.
There were 14 lead changes during that stretch and it wasn’t until a pair of free throws by Camille Hutchinson, who started a 10-0 run with 5:16 left in the first half where Holden took the lead for good.
By that time, Holden was in front at halftime with a 39-29 lead.
Holden (23-10) travels in the quarterfinal round to No. 3 Fairview, an 88-29 winner over No. 19 Elizabeth.
The two teams have already met with Fairview registering a 59-31 win over in the fourth game of the season during the Simpson tournament on Nov. 9.
“We rushed some things early in the game and didn’t play our type of game,” Holden’s Cambree Courtney said. “That made the game a lot harder than it had to be. Once we settled down, we began to take more control and play the way we were capable of.”
Without saying it, the players were dialed in on recapturing the momentum which helped them win 15 of their last 16 regular season games.
“We knew Lacassine was going to be tough since we played them close during the regular season,” Holden co-coach Pam Forbes said. “This team is the most improved team. We’ve gone through some adversity and the girls have stepped up big time. I’m very proud of everyone.”
Holden defeated Lacassine 72-68 in early January in the Johnson Bayou tournament.
A revitalized Holden team made an impression on Lacassine (20-18), which had given it their best shot.
“I think that they got inside our spacing and that really affected things for us,” Lacassine coach Jeremy Hollier said. “They were constantly in our passing lanes, and that made it difficult.”
