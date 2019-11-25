LIVINGSTON – With her team going toe to toe with Class 5A Ponchatoula, Holden co-coach Pam Forbes enjoyed how the first two-plus quarters of Monday’s Doyle High Tournament had unfolded.
The Lady Rockets, who trailed by two points at halftime, tied the game for the eighth time on a pair of free throws from Cambree Courtney at the 5:48 mark of the third quarter.
Then the bottom fell out.
Ponchatoula forced Holden into nine turnovers during the quarter, converting several of those miscues into layups and thus gained separation, turning a close game into a 76-53 victory at Doyle Elementary.
“Our team went through a part of the (third) quarter with back to back turnovers and we just let it get away from us,” Forbes said. “We kept giving them second chances until they took over the game. We’re much better than that. We did not play that way. Hopefully the next time we’re on the floor we will.”
Holden (4-3) returns to Doyle's Tournament at 2 p.m. Tuesday against Division III power St. Katharine Drexel, a state semifinalist a year ago.
Leading scorer Jaycee Hughes, who topped Holden with 16 points, kept the Lady Rockets within a point at 41-40 with a free throw when Ponchatoula (3-0) went on a 15-3 run over the last 4:27 of the quarter to make it 54-42.
The Green Wave made 8 of 18 field goals with post players Amoura Graves and Jaylee Womack combining for 32 of their 46 points in the second half.
Graves and Womack accounted for their team’s last 13 points, turning a 39-39 deadlock into a 12-point advantage.
Emma Hutchinson, who added 11 points, opened the fourth quarter with a layin, but that was as close (54-44) as Holden could get.
The Lady Rockets, who went scoreless for nearly four minutes until getting a basket at the buzzer, turned the ball over seven times in the fourth quarter and wound up being outscored 41-20 in the second half after shooting 41%.
Holden rallied from a five-point deficit (10-5) in the opening quarter and tied the game at 11-all with four points from Hughes and a steal and layin from Courtney.
Ponchatoula ended the first quarter with a 3-pointer for a 21-16 lead when Holden tied the game at 23-23 on a pair of free throws from Comish.
Hutchinson rebounded her own miss, giving Holden its lone lead (25-23) with just under five minutes before halftime. The game was tied four more times before the Lady Rockets trailed 35-33 at the break.
“I felt like the things we were doing in the first part of the game, we just weren’t doing in the second half,” Forbes said. “We got in a little bit of foul trouble.
“Then we kind of starting doubting ourselves, got a little slower on defense and they started rebounding and getting some fast breaks,” Forbes said. “They broke it open. They’re a very good team. They will be a contender in 5A. We’ve got a lot of improving to do before we’re a contender in B.”
