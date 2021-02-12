Holden-Doyle girls Kourtlyn Lacey
Doyle's Kourtlyn Lacey (10) charges down the court against Holden earlier this season.

 Renee Glascock | The News

Doyle finished its second consecutive undefeated run in District 10-2A play, picking up a 65-33 win over Pope John Paul II on the road Thursday.

The Lady Tigers (24-4, 9-0) won their 10th straight game and are the No. 1 seed in the Class 2A power rankings by geauxpreps.com.

Doyle played without Presleigh Scott, who was out of town for her brother's wedding, but Elise Jones had 24 points and Kourtlyn Lacey added 18 with four 3-pointers as the Lady Tigers led 22-15 after one quarter and 40-19 at halftime.

Kylee Savant added 11 points and KK Savant had eight with a pair of 3-pointers.

