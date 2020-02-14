LIVINGSTON -- For the Doyle girls basketball team, it's another accomplishment to scratch off its to-do list.
The Lady Tigers cruised to a 61-17 win over Pope John Paul II on Friday at Doyle, wrapping up an undefeated run through District 10-2A.
"That's a really big goal for us, and we are glad that we attained that goal, but like we've said in the past ... we are not done," Doyle coach Sam White said after her team moved to 27-3 overall with a 10-0 mark in league play. "That is one piece of the puzzle, but the puzzle is not finished, and we are looking to go finish that. That is absolutely our goal right now."
Doyle outscored PJP 26-0 in the first quarter, and the Lady Jaguars got their first basket of the game with 7:13 to play in the first half, making the score 27-2.
Claire Glascock had seven points, Presleigh Scott six and Meghan Watson five in the second quarter as Doyle extended the lead to 46-7 at halftime.
White made wholesale substitutions early in the second quarter and continued to go to her bench throughout the game, working veteran players in with younger players in different combinations.
"It was good," White said after she switched up her starting lineup a bit with Presleigh Scott and Elise Jones sitting on Senior Night, allowing seniors Meghan Watson, Claire Glascock and Madison Duhon to start. "It was a good game to be able to do that to watch different play with one another. We definitely had some different combinations that we probably never had all season out there. That was cool. It was Senior Night. My seniors were jacked up and they were ready to go, so I was excited for them."
Senior manager Jaycee Gourdon, who is partially paralyzed, was the first person introduced in the starting lineup and came out in uniform.
The Lady Tigers led 49-14 at heading into the fourth quarter, with Doyle's only points of the third quarter coming on Duhon's 3-pointer.
Duhon and Amira Raddler had 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Lady Tigers closed with a 12-3 run.
Glascock led Doyle with 12 points, Scott and Watson each had 11, Jones had 10, Duhon scored eight and Kourtlyn Lacey chipped in six.
