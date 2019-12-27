BATON ROUGE – Doyle coach Sam White built her team’s schedule knowing that it would be a gauntlet. After all, the schedule was meant to prepare the Lady Tigers for the postseason and a shot at Class 2A state title, not necessarily a spotless record.
After Friday’s 63-45 win over Plaquemine in the Episcopal Basketball Tournament, Doyle (14-0) is still in line to do both.
“I’m proud of the 14-0, they’ve done a really good job,” White said. “The thing we want to do is just take it one game at a time. Our second half of the season is very competitive. We go to the Sugar Bowl Classic after this tournament, and that’s the best of the best, the cream of the crop down there.
“We’re excited about it,” White said. “It’s going to be very competitive from here on out. Even our district is competitive with St. Thomas (Aquinas) and Northlake (Christian) and French Settlement. We’re looking forward to that. We like that.”
With heavy on-ball pressure from point guard Kourtlyn Lacey and a consistent advantage on the boards, Doyle didn’t allow a field goal until there were 33 seconds left in the first quarter, when Tahliah Seals found Danielle Collins in the post on a fast break.
It was the only field goal the Lady Tigers allowed in the first quarter and yielded just four in the second.
Most of Doyle’s scoring was channeled through Lacey, Presleigh Scott and Elise Jones in the first half. The trio combined for 23 of the Lady Tigers’ 31 points, almost all of which came in the post. That inside offensive production has been a major factor for Doyle’s high-octane offense for White.
“We’re all about the same size,” White said of her team. “It’s not like we’re huge or anything, but our post players work, and they work hard. They do a good job getting themselves open and they’re pretty quick. They have a quick first step, which is to our advantage.”
Doyle was led by Scott with 20 points, while Jones managed 14. Claire Glascock added 10, including a pair of three-pointers. Plaquemine finished with just one player in double digits, thanks to Chartoryia Rivers’ 17.
With a commanding lead at the beginning of the second half, Doyle still funneled the ball inside, feeding Scott and senior Meghan Watson, who found herself at the line a team-high nine times.
Doyle squashed a late-game comeback from the Lady Devils, who posted 18 points in the fourth quarter.
The holiday break didn’t do Doyle any favors in White’s eyes.
“We were sloppy, I can say that,” White said. “It was after the break. We kind of wanted to come in here and run some of that Christmas funk out of us.”
