The Doyle girls basketball team held Hicks to single-digit scoring in the third and fourth quarters, helping spark a 51-42 win over the two-time defending Class C state champion Hicks as part of the Anacoco Tournament on Thursday.
Hicks led 28-25 at halftime, but Doyle responded with a 16-7 run in the third quarter to pull ahead 41-35 going into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Tigers closed with a 10-6 run.
Elise Jones and Presleigh Scott each had 19 points to lead Doyle, with Jones going 7-for-9 from the line.
Kourtlyn Lacey had nine points on three 3-pointers for the Lady Tigers, who went 13-for-23 from the line.
Doyle faces Oak Hill at 6:30 p.m. Friday to continue the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.