DENHAM SPRINGS – Over the weekend Doyle High’s perfect record come to an end, but the Lady Tigers showed Monday their season was far from over.
A day after dealing with consecutive losses Doyle showed its resiliency in applying its signature aggressive defense and junior guard Presleigh Scott was one of four players in double figures, helping the Lady Tigers to a 61-50 victory over Denham Springs at Grady Hornsby Gymnasium.
“You can either be depressed after that loss or you can forget about it, work hard and play as hard as you can the next game,” said Scott, whose team lost to St. Thomas Aquinas and Evanston (Ill.). “That’s what we accomplished. We really fought, forgot about the past and focused on the future.”
It also represented Doyle’s second win over Denham Springs in just over three weeks. The Lady Tigers (17-2) emerged victorious over the Lady Jackets on Dec. 14 to win the Livingston Parish tournament championship.
“I always tell my girls and hopefully what makes us special is there’s a whole team full of girls who can play,” Doyle coach Samantha White said. “We don’t rely on person. Everybody’s important. They’re important and it’s a total team effort and you can see it in games like this.”
After initially questioning herself for putting together such a post New Year-schedule – beginning with Sugar Bowl Prep Classic in New Orleans, coupled this week’s road game with Denham Springs and Thursday’s home game with Division II state champion Lee High – White deemed it necessary to adequately prepare a team with state championship aspirations.
“At a point in time there I was thinking, ‘what am I doing’?, White said. “Mentally we’re pretty tough and hard-nosed girls. To go and win at the level we want to win, I say stack them up. We’ve got to do it. We’ve got to perform. They will not see anything that they haven’t already seen.”
Scott scoring effort topped a well-rounded effort with Elise Jones scoring 12, Claire Glascock 11 and Meghan Watson 10.
By comparison– Trenishia Muse and Kate Thompson – combined for all but four of Denham Springs’ points. Muse had a career-high 26 points, while Thompson had a double-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and six blocked shots.
Second-year coach Blake Zito’s hopeful there’s a lesson to be gleaned, similar to the end of last season after losses to Lee High and Walker helped spark the team’s run to a Class 5A state runner-up finish.
“If this is the last time, we shut down like this, then it’s for a reason,” he said. “Learn from it. It’s on them whether we learn from it or not.”
The sequel lacked the same end-of-game drama of the original with Scott’s free throws with 2.8 seconds sealing Doyle’s 59-56 victory.
The Lady Tigers bolted to a 10-0 lead just a minute into the game, led 18-15 after the first quarter when the Lady Jackets (12-4) came alive midway through the second quarter.
Kennedy King’s free throw with 52.7 seconds gave Denham Springs its lone lead of the game at 29-28 when Doyle took the lead back for good at 30-29 with a driving layup from Watson with 45 seconds to go before halftime.
“Even though it was a home game this was Livingston Parish basketball,” Zito said. “Doyle travels well and it wasn’t the most friendly crowd. (Doyle) Jumping out 10-0, I didn’t think we would be where we were at halftime.”
Doyle, which forced Denham Springs into eight first-quarter turnovers, turned up the heat once more in the third quarter where the Lady Jackets (who shot 36% overall) committed nine turnovers and wound with 26 for the game.
It more than helped the Lady Tigers compensate for 27% (12 of 45) shooting in the first half which improved to 38% (9 of 24) in the second half.
Scott scored nine points in the third quarter, including a pair of free throws and a follow of her own miss provided a 44-34 lead after Doyle outscored DSHS, 14-5.
“Hat’s off to them,” Zito said. “They did a really good job of making it really hard for us and of course we made it hard for ourselves as well. It was a lot of what they did compared to what we did.”
A 3-pointer from Glascock tipped off what turned into a 7-0 to close out the third quarter which evolved into an 11-0 surge that bridged the start of the fourth quarter. Kourtlyn Lacey made a pair of free throws and Madison Duhon scored on layup off an inbound play to make it 48-34 with 5:34 remaining.
That lead grew to 53-36 – the result of a 16-2 run – on a steal and layup from Jones with 3:53 remaining before DSHS fought back to within 56-46 with 1:34 showing when Muse scored six points.
“As a basketball player you have to be up to the challenge,” Scott said. “You just have to work your hardest, work together as a team and just play as hard as you can. In the end, the hardest worker will win.”
