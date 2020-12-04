LaGrange held Doyle to 12 points in the second half, helping key a 47-43 win over the Lady Tigers in a battle of defending state champions Friday at the Doyle Elementary Gym.
Doyle, the defending Class 2A champion, led 31-18 at halftime, but LaGrange used a 12-4 run in the third quarter to cut the lead to 35-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
LaGrange, the defending Class 4A state champion closed with a 17-8 run to seal the win.
Presleigh Scott and Elise Jones each had 14 points for Doyle, with 10 of Scott's points coming in the first half. Jones was 8-for-8 from the line as the Lady Tigers went 11-for-12 as a team.
KK Savant added 10 points, including two 3-pointers, with eight points scored in the first half.
Jeriah Warren led LaGrange with 22 points, eight of which came in the first quarter.
