For the second year in a row, Lake Arthur ended Springfield’s girls basketball season, only this time it was a round further into the playoffs.
And for the Lady Bulldogs, that’s something to build on.
Lake Arthur hit 12 3-pointers, sparking an 81-36 in a Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game on Thursday.
“We knew it was a longshot,” Springfield coach Billy Dreher said after the Lady Bulldogs finished the season at 17-10 and advanced to the quarterfinals since 1982.
“They had everyone back from last year, and I think they added a player or two, so it was going to have to be one of those games where we’d have to play as well as we’ve ever played and hopefully they were off and not playing as well. They hit a ton of threes.”
Lake Arthur connected on four treys in the opening quarter while jumping out to a 27-10 lead which expanded to 48-20 at halftime as the Lady Tigers hit five 3-pointers.
“Last year when we played them, we came out of the gate and held our own for a little bit,” Dreher said. “(Thursday) it just wasn’t our night. They jumped on us early, and we couldn’t hit some shots. They started raining threes.”
Five players hit treys for the Lady Tigers.
“You don’t have a fluke night all of a sudden where you just hit that many threes,” Dreher said. “I’m sure they’ve hit double-digit threes in quite a few games this year. It’s not just one girl, there were about four or five girls that make them, and a couple were two or three feet past the 3-point line, and it was a good percentage.”
Deonna Brister led Lake Arthur with 25 points, while Vivian Sketoe added 21, including four treys.
Destiny Reed led Springfield with eight points.
Dreher is hoping the program can continue the success it has experienced over the past two seasons.
“It’s kind of a double-edged sword in a way where you’ve got your seniors who saw the bottom and now they get to ride that kind of nice wave out, and then you’ve got a couple key (sophomores), Maddie (Ridgedell) and Tessa (Jones), who have only seen winning. Now it’s their job to keep it going. I think it’s doable.
“I don’t know how much depth we have coming in, but the girls that are there have got to just keep working and battling,” Dreher said. “We’ve got to get better at shooting the ball and try to do it a few more times. Even if you’re not getting over the hump, just proving you’re a Sweet 16, Elite 8 every year, those are what the good teams are doing. Then every once in a while, you’ve got that team that cracks the Final Four or skips into the state championship game. The good ones do it every year.”
“I think time we had with the girls, they started to taste a little bit of success, and that can be huge.”
