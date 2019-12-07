DENHAM SPRINGS - Live Oak had a last-second shot attempt blocked, thus falling to Northshore 40-38 on Saturday in the Denham Springs Basketball Tournament.
The Lady Eagles led throughout the game, 13-8 after the first quarter, 23-20 at halftime and 33-31 after three quarters. They were outscored by four points in the final quarter.
Lamar University signee Dijone' Flowers had 26 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead Live Oak. She had 10 points in the opening quarter and 18 at halftime.
The Lady Eagles, who face Denham Springs in the Livingston Parish Tournament at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Holden High, went 6-of-14 from the free throw line.
