DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Springs High girls basketball coach Rudy Smith couldn’t help but focus on the little things at the conclusion of Wednesday’s playoff opener against Slidell.
The Lady Tigers’ Jadah Bedford got a putback with roughly five seconds to play, lifting the No. 27-seeded Lady Tigers to a 46-45 win over No. 6 Denham Springs in a Division I non-select playoff game at Grady Hornsby Gym.
“It’s details we always talk about,” Smith said after the Lady Jackets finished the season at 24-4. “I told the girls when we went to the locker room … ‘isn’t it fitting that we lost on an offensive rebound at the end.’ Not that that was the reason we lost. You can add a lot of things up. We didn’t shoot well from the free-throw line. We missed some layups. We missed some assignments on defense. But for it to end like that where the focus was on ‘all we’ve got to do is get one rebound’, and we didn’t get it. It’s something we’ve harped and we’ve worked on, but I guess it’s not enough.”
The frantic finish came after the Lady Jackets trailed by 43-38 with 1:59 to play on a pair of free throws by Slidell’s Kalyn Johnson.
An inside basket by Denham’s Taylor Smith cut the lead to 44-42 with 57.1 seconds to play, and Slidell’s Asia Eaglin missed the front end of a one-and-one.
After a timeout with 29.9 seconds left, Denham Springs worked the ball to Raegan White, who nailed a 3-pointer to put the Lady Jackets ahead 45-55.
“It was a great feeling because we were back and forth the whole game,” White said after finishing with 11 points, including three 3-pointers. “We were down one, and then I hit the outside three. Before that, I got a lot more open threes just because we were setting up plays, but a lot of them were forced, and nothing was really going in because they took that away, so I hit the outside shot. I really thought we had this game in the bag. We were all excited. You could just tell, but that team got a lot of second and third chances under their goal, and that’s what killed us.”
After the go-ahead basket, Denham Springs got a jump ball with 10.9 seconds left and no timeouts, but the Lady Jackets were called for a 10-second violation, turning the ball over after Olivia Slack was unable to get an in-bounds pass off.
“We were supposed to set a little back screen right there at half court,” Rudy Smith said. “Raegan goes and sets it. Taylor actually goes maybe the wrong way. She goes into a girl and never got to use the screen. Uncharacteristically, we all ran away from the ball and left Olivia. It’s something that’s a lot my fault because I should have worked with Olivia more on keeping a clock in your head. When you’re a few seconds there, just throw it up. When it gets to four (seconds), just throw it up. We don’t have any timeouts left. You never know. A lucky bounce, we get the ball. It could be deflected out of bounds. You still give yourself a chance there. Again, it’s not Olivia’s fault. It’s not the four that maybe didn’t go to the ball. There’s not a senior on the floor in a situation like that.”
Slidell got the ball, and Tamya Henry passed to Bedford, who missed her first shot but pulled down the rebound to hit the game-winner.
Denham Springs was unable to get a shot off as time expired.
Eaglin finished with 15 points, while Bedford had 12.
Denham Springs led 36-35 going into the fourth quarter, but Slidell used a 4-0 burst to pull ahead 39-36 on Henry’s putback.
The Lady Jackets cut the lead to 39-38 on Pra’i Nelson’s basket, but Slidell got another basket from Henry to go ahead 41-38, setting up the finish as Denham Springs struggled from the field, with turnovers and rebounding – a familiar theme throughout the game for the Lady Jackets – to set up the finish.
“We came out in the third quarter, and we punched back, but ... rebounds, getting the other team’s putbacks,” Rudy Smith said. “We’re not the tallest team. We’re never going to be the tallest team on the floor. We have to be in position, and we have to go explode up there and go get it. We have to have those rebounds from those little guards we have. They have to go in there and fight and rebound. It’s not just about blocking out.”
Slidell led 25-22 at halftime and pushed ahead 33-26 on Eaglin’s 3-pointer before Denham Springs began to chip away.
“At halftime, I felt OK knowing one of our best players will be back on the floor,” Rudy Smith said. “We’ll get back into the groove, clean up a few things with our press. We’re going to take away the middle, and then they just started dribbling through it. If it’s not one thing, it’s another.”
White’s 3-pointer sparked a 5-0 burst that cut the lead to 33-31, and Slidell missed a pair of free throws.
From there, Nelson got baskets on consecutive DSHS possessions, both of which could have been three-point plays, but she was unable to hit the ensuing free throw each time. Still, DSHS, which went 1-for-6 from the line in the game, led 35-33.
“She stepped in and really played well,” Rudy Smith said of Nelson. “She’s been working on her free throws all year, and she’s actually gotten better as the year’s gone on. What can you expect from a freshman to come in in a situation like that – playoffs and pressure and everything.”
Nelson, who had 10 points, hit a free throw with 14.8 seconds left, putting DSHS ahead 36-33 before Eaglin’s basket cut the lead to 36-35 going into the fourth quarter after she missed a free throw to complete a three-point play.
Denham Springs led 17-11 at the end of the first quarter, but the second was all Slidell, which went on a 14-0 run as the Lady Tigers packed their defense inside, forcing DSHS to work the ball around on the perimeter.
“Their defense really was different than what we’re used to,” White said. “They pushed it out far past the 3-point line. Usually we’re comfortable with just staying outside, but we really had to move around much more. We tried to get some passes in the middle. Some were good. A lot of them got stolen because the way they played their defense just wasn’t something we were used to. I think we played a good game. We had some mistakes here and there, but I really think we gave it our all throughout the whole game.”
The Lady Tigers took advantage of turnovers and worked the defensive boards, with Anglin’s steal and layup putting Slidell ahead 25-17.
“They stuck to that 2-3,” Rudy Smith said. “They spread it out wide. We did not find the gaps. We held the ball a little too long – things that are a little uncharacteristic of us.”
The Lady Jackets also played without White, who picked up her second foul late in the first quarter and went to the bench.
“We kind of have a policy when you get two fouls in the first half, we sit you until the second half,” Rudy Smith said. “When Raegan picks up that second foul and she sits the bench in that third quarter, they outscore us 14-15. In the playoffs, you can’t get beat by nine because everybody’s good. When you get beat nine in a quarter, it takes a lot out of you.”
Denham Springs snapped the run on a basket by Kennedi Lindsey with 4.2 seconds to play in the first half. She missed a free throw to complete a three-point play, but Nelson came away with the rebound and hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, cutting the lead to 25-22 at halftime.
Slidell led 11-10 in the first quarter before DSHS closed with a 7-0 burst.
Taylor Smith sparked the Lady Jackets, scoring eight of her 14 points in the first quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers, after being held scoreless in last week’s loss to Walker.
“I was wondering how her mind would be coming in, but I saw her during the day during school, and she seemed to be upbeat and ready to roll,” Rudy Smith said. “Usually when she’s playing well, we kind of all fall in line.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.