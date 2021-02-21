HOLDEN -- The was only one game scheduled Saturday night at the Holden gym, but by the time the Lady Rockets’ Class B playoff opener was over, Pam Forbes admitted it seemed like her team had been involved in two games the way things panned out.
No. 10 Holden used a late run in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 66-57 win over No. 23 Converse, advancing the Lady Rockets to a regional contest at No. 7 Midland, which had a bye in the first round.
“That is kind of how it felt,” Forbes said after the teams combined to shoot 78 free throws. “I felt like there were times that we did things and looked really good, and there were times that we didn’t. The only thing that matters now is we won. There are 16 teams left in Class B. We’re lucky to be one of them.”
The Lady Rockets led 43-41 going into the fourth quarter and pushed the lead to 45-41 on Cambree Courtney’s inside basket. From there, Converse tied the game twice, the second time at 47-47, before Holden pulled ahead 51-47 on Emersyn Neal’s basket.
With 4:52 to play, Holden was hit with a technical foul, and Converse’s Abby Rivers, who finished with 34 points, hit one free throw. The Lady Wildcats were unable to cut the lead any further when Summer Lanoux stepped out of bounds on the ensuing possession.
“That could have really killed us, them having two free throws and possession, but out of that, they only got one free throw, so that was really big, and it was probably the difference in the ball game,” Forbes said. “That could have went real bad. When you let teams like that stay in the ball game, you’re susceptible to an upset.”
That enabled Holden to pad the lead on Joleigh George’s bucket, making the score 53-48.
Converse, however, cut the lead to one point twice, the second time at 57-56 on Tia Malmay’s free throw with two minutes to play.
Courtney was unable to convert at the line, but teammate Brooke Foster pulled down the rebound and hit a basket. Following a Converse turnover, Foster hit another basket and added another, pushing the lead to 63-57 before the Lady Rockets went 3-for-4 at the line to close out the game.
“I just got the open opportunities and made an open basket,” said Foster, who had 13 points. “We had to had to have a lot of intensity, and we had to just lead with aggressiveness, and that was the ball game. It was definitely a good game.”
Forbes said was pleased with the Lady Rockets’ effort in a tight game.
“I was really nervous. Other than the Springfield game and the Plainview game, we have not played close games,” she said after the Lady Rockets went 26-for-45 from the line. “We either won big or lost big, so tonight was kind of exciting in the fact that when we got the lead, we kept the basketball, didn’t turn the basketball over, came to the free throw line and made some of our free throws.”
Holden led 28-26 at halftime and had four players with two fouls each, while Converse had one with four, one with three and one with two.
“We had a lot of jump balls, a log of fouls, which was not what we wanted,” Forbes said after Converse went 24-for-33 at the line. “We wanted a run and gun game because we knew we played more kids and we knew that we wanted to run. They didn’t want to run, so the tempo of the game went straight to them. Luckily for us, we hit more baskets than they did.”
Converse got two quick baskets to open the second half, with Rivers’ steal and layup putting the Lady Wildcats ahead 30-28.
Holden’s Alyson Fletcher and George combined to go 6-for-6 at the line to take the lead back, but Converse responded as Malmay’s trey capped a burst that gave the Lady Wildcats a 38-37 lead.
Fletcher’s basket started a run that put Holden ahead 43-39 before Holden went into the fourth quarter ahead 43-41.
Camille Commish added 11 points for Holden, which had seven players score.
“Our Achilles heel all year on offense has been scoring, and on defense it’s people playing away from the basketball,” Forbes said. “Tonight, we did score a little bit more and sometimes we did go get that pass when it was coming away from the basketball.”
The score was tied 11-11 at the end of the first quarter, but Fletcher scored nine points in a run that put Holden ahead 22-13.
“I didn’t think about it too much,” said Fletcher, who finished with a team-high 18 points. “I just started to just have fun, just go out there and have fun.”
Converse cut the lead to four twice, and Rivers’ inside basket accounted for the final points of the first half, trimming the Holden lead to 28-26.
Converse led 5-1 early in the game, but Holden fought back to tie the contest at 7-7 on Foster’s free throw. From there, there were two lead changes and at tie, with Foster’s basket knotting the score at 11-11 at the end of the first quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.