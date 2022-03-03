HAMMOND – When it came down to it, Albany girls basketball coach Stacy Darouse summed up the Lady Hornets’ Class 3A semifinal game against Wossman fairly succinctly.
“Credit to Wossman,” she said after Wossman outscored the Lady Hornets 9-2 over the final 1:51 to spark a 65-59 win over the Lady Hornets at Southeastern Louisiana University’s University Center on Wednesday. “They did what they do better than we did what we do tonight.”
Albany grabbed its first lead of the game at 57-56 on Jameisha Williams’ free throw with 1:51 to play.
Albany’s Emma Fuller came up with a steal, but Williams missed a basket, and Wossman’s Ramiah Augurson got the rebound, leading to an inside basket from Brittany Burton.
An Albany turnover resulted in a free throw from Augurson for a 59-57 lead with 47 seconds to play.
“I didn’t feel it was energy as much it was, ‘Golly, we had a shot right under the basket, and it just bounced all around the rim,’ or we made shot to tie it or go up two, and we’d give up a defensive bucket layup,” Darouse said of what happened with the Lady Hornets after taking the lead. “Of course, that’s not our defensive strategy, so we struggled a little bit. I think that just went back to we just never really got in our rhythm just perfectly.”
The Lady Hornets had a chance to tie the game, but Fuller missed two free throws. Augurson got the rebound and was fouled, missed both free throws but got the rebound off the second miss.
From there, Danaya Ross made a free throw, and Augurson got a putback, pushing the lead to 62-57. Albany missed another shot, and Burton got the rebound, was fouled and hit two free throws with 12.7 seconds left, making the score 64-57.
“I knew rebounding was going to be a key going into the game, and we did not have our best rebounding game tonight …,” Darouse said after the Lady Wildcats outrebounded the Lady Hornets 49-46.
Albany went 24-for-65 from the field, 11-for-21 from the line and 0-for-3 from 3-point range, while Wossman was 23-for-61, 4-for-10 from 3-point range and 15-for-30 from the line.
“We picked a terrible time to probably shoot the worst we’ve shot in a long, long time, but you know, it happens,” Darouse said.
Brilee Ford scored Albany’s last basket before Anyra Wilson’s capped the scoring.
Ford finished with 14 points and three rebounds.
Augurson finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds, Wilson had 14 points and seven rebounds, Ross added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Burton had 10 points.
Wossman led 48-42 going into the fourth quarter and went ahead 50-42 on Burton’s basket before Ford scored two straight buckets. Cayden Boudreaux missed two free throws, but Bella Matherne got the rebound and kicked the ball to Boudreaux, whose basket cut the lead to 50-48.
Matherne had nine points and six rebounds.
Williams’ jumper made the score 51-50 before Boudreaux hit two free throws to tie the game at 52-52 with 3:32 left. Wilson’s basket put Wossman ahead 54-52 before Fuller tied it at 54-54 and Wilson hit another bucket to put the Lady Wildcats up 56-54.
“It was back and forth the whole game, bucket to bucket, but we never stopped working,” said Fuller, who finished with seven points and seven rebounds.
Aubrey Hoyt’s basket tied the score at 56-56 before Kamyla Dennis missed a shot, leading to Albany’s go-ahead free throw.
“Before the game, we had a talk with a guest speaker, and she told us that one of the things about the Lady Hornets, our team, is that we don’t give up,” said Hoyt, who finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds. “We fight to the end. We fight to the buzzer. That’s what we did tonight, even though the outcome wasn’t what we wanted, that’s what we always do, and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”
The Lady Wildcats led 33-29 at halftime and went up by seven twice before Ford scored three straight baskets and Fuller another to whittle the lead to 42-41.
Burton’s basket keyed a burst which put Wossman ahead 48-41 before Matherne’s free throw with 44.6 seconds left made the score 48-42 going into the fourth quarter.
Wossman led 20-10 at the end of the first quarter and extended the lead to 23-12 on Dennis’ putback.
“Everybody’s bigger than us,” Darouse said. “Size is never an issue for us, but I felt like their quickness affected us, especially in the first quarter when we were trying to find our way. Once we adjusted to that, we were OK, but we had dug ourselves a hole already.”
Albany chipped away, with Matherne scoring four straight points during a run which cut the lead to 27-22. Albany got within 29-26 on Hoyt’s putback, but Augurson scored four straight points.
Boudreaux had a basket, and Fuller’s free throw with 0.3 seconds left in the first half made the score 33-29.
Wossman had a 13-4 run to open the game, keyed mainly by eight Albany turnovers in the first quarter, while Wossman had five steals.
“At the beginning of the game, I felt we took them out of it because our energy matched their energy,” Wossman coach Otis Robinson said. “I told the girls don’t die down. They’re going to play hard, so we must play hard, and I felt that their girls, even though they had played tough teams this year, I just think with our long arms and bodies from our kids, it made their passes more difficult.”
A pair of free throws by Williams and a basket by Matherne got Albany within 13-8, but Wilson’s 3-pointer keyed a 7-2 run to close out the quarter.
Darouse reflected on the season while looking ahead at the same time knowing the Lady Hornets had no seniors this season.
“ I’m super proud of these girls,” Darouse said. “Nobody thought they would be here. We flew under the radar all year long. Even though we were right in the top four all year, I just felt like nobody really gave us any credit for being there. So not having any seniors and getting to coach this team again next year, unfortunately I don’t think we’ll get to fly under the radar next year, but I’m excited that I don’t have to say goodbye to anybody tonight.”
