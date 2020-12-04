Live Oak put together a big first quarter and held Central Private to single-digit scoring in every quarter to spark a 49-25 win Friday at Live Oak.
The Eagles used an 18-1 run in the first quarter to get things going as Bailey Little scored eight of her 13 points during the burst.
Live Oak led 26-10 at halftime and extended the lead to 38-18 heading into the fourth quarter.
Haleigh Cushingberry led Live Oak with 16 points, 11 of which came in the first half. Jaelyn Ray added 10 points.
