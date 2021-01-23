Live Oak held Ascension Christian to single digits in every quarter to key a 41-11 win at C.B. Wheat Gym on Friday.
The Eagles led 18-4 at halftime and 33-6 going into the fourth quarter.
Haleigh Cushingberry led Live Oak with 12 points, while Bailey Little added 10 and Jaelyn Ray nine.
