Live Oak Gbkb vs. French Settlement: coach Michele Yawn
Buy Now

Live Oak's coach Michele Yawn instructs her players during a timeout last season.

 Patrick Dennis | The News

Live Oak held Istrouma to single digits in three quarters to help key a 49-30 win on Tuesday at Live Oak.

The Eagles led 10-3 after the first quarter and 22-12 at halftime.

Haleigh Cushingberry led Live Oak with 23 points, while Bailey Little added 13.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.