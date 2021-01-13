Live Oak held Istrouma to single digits in three quarters to help key a 49-30 win on Tuesday at Live Oak.
The Eagles led 10-3 after the first quarter and 22-12 at halftime.
Haleigh Cushingberry led Live Oak with 23 points, while Bailey Little added 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.