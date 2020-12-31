WATSON – As far as Live Oak girls basketball coach Michele Yawn is concerned, her team did some growing up in its win over Hammond at C.B. Wheat Gymnasium on Wednesday.
“I think so,” Yawn said after the Eagles scored 10 unanswered points to close the game, sealing a 39-31 win over the Lady Tors. “With Jaelyn (Ray) being out (with a thumb injury) for however long she’s going to be out, I think the girls showed a will to win, and I don’t think that we’ve seen that yet. It’s a great experience. We didn’t have a senior on the court, and they fought and competed. They did things that made us look good as coaches that I can’t necessarily take credit for because it was just them kind of playing and doing different things like cuts and then Bug (Haleigh Cushingberry) reading those passes and getting those steals in those passing lanes. It was just and exciting game to watch because they competed.”
Live Oak rallied to take a 27-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but Hammond’s MiKayla Brown hit a 3-pointer and a layup to put the Lady Tors ahead 31-29.
From there, Hammond went slowed its offense and began eating time off the clock.
“That’s stuff that comes with experience,” Yawn said. “Our game plan out of that was to go trap and to read, so they ended up doing a better job with it. When you do stuff against that, sometimes teams are going to force a shot, and had we boxed out more, it would have ended quicker for us. We got what we wanted, and then they were getting offensive rebounds and so we’d have to re-do it again. I was impressed with, they (Live Oak) kind of started to understand, ‘hey, when a team’s doing that, we don’t just need to sit back. We need to put pressure on them.’
“It’s getting to the point that I’m going to get a technical because I’m going to go trap – learning experience,” Yawn said with a laugh.
The Lady Tors, however, missed a 3-pointer, and Live Oak’s Cushingberry came down with the rebound, leading to Bailey Little’s three-point play with 1:11 left to put the Eagles ahead 32-31.
Cushingberry then got a steal, a layup and was fouled. She completed the three-point play for a 35-31 lead.
“To see Bug read that -- we do talk about it, but that’s something that she just did, and that’s impressive,” Yawn said of Cushingberry, who finished with 10 points.
Hodgenay Henderson and Cushingberry combined to go 4-for-4 from the line to cap the scoring.
Live Oak picked up the win with only seven players available for the game.
“If this group sticks together, we’re going to continue to grow,” Yawn said. “We’re getting these punches in the nose early on, and we’ve got freshmen and juniors (playing). Our senior (Ray) is on the sideline hurt. When she comes back, she’s going to bring back a fire with her, so I’m excited.”
Hammond led 20-14 at halftime, but Live Oak capitalized on turnovers to cut the lead to 23-20 on Sidney Wiginton’s basket.
Hammond’s Tayeh Hampton hit a 3-pointer before the Eagles capitalized on a combination of defensive rebounds and turnovers to close the quarter on a 7-0 run which put Live Oak ahead 27-26 going into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Tors led 12-7 at the end of the first quarter and pushed the advantage to 18-7 before Little scored all of Live Oak’s points during a 7-2 burst to close out the first half.
“In the second quarter, they were now guarding me, so I had to start getting myself open, which I was trying to do in the first quarter, and then we slowly got back into the groove,” said Little, who finished with 20 points.
“It helps us tremendously,” Little said of the victory. “I think this will give us a better mindset next game to go out and win again.”
Neither team found a groove in a turnover-filled first quarter, with Hammond emerging with a 12-7 lead.
“I’m excited about this group because of the growth that’s going to occur,” Yawn said. “It’s going to be rough. I’m excited for the girls with this win. Hammond does a great job. I really appreciate their coaching staff. They’re good people, so I think it’s a good win for us …”
