Live Oak picked up a 36-33 road win over St. John of Plaquemine on Saturday.
The Eagles snapped a 16-16 halftime tie, outscoring the Lady Eagles 8-5 in the third quarter. Each team scored 12 points in the fourth quarter.
Haleigh Cushingberry led Live Oak with 12 points, eight of which came in the fourth quarter.
Jaelyn Ray added 10 points, while Bailey Little scored nine.
